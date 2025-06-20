Nigeria: Mokwa Flood - More Bodies Recovered After 14 Days

Two decomposed bodies of victims of the devastating flood that swept through Mokwa town, headquarters of Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, on May 29, were recovered on Thursday.

Daily Trust had reported that flash flood submerged buildings and swept away many people from their homes following a torrential rainfall.

The Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullahi Baba Arah,akot confirmed the recovery of the two bodies to our correspondent on Thursday.

Arah said the bodies were discovered downstream of the bridge where the flood water had passed, after heavy downpour on Wednesday washed away the sand dunes that had covered the corpses.

"The 2 dead bodies were recovered today at the Downstream of the bridge. Yesterday's rains that flowed along the water channel washed away sand dunes that covered the dead bodies. The bodies were decomposed beyond recognition," he said.

The Niger State Government had said that no fewer than 700 people were still missing, while 207 others were confirmed dead from the disaster.