South Africa: Starlink Offers Free Internet to Rural Schools If Ownership Rules Change

19 June 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • Starlink told the South African government it will connect over 5,000 schools if it can ignore the 30% local ownership requirement for a licence.
  • The company says it will pay for everything, from the satellite kits to maintenance, and wants to help 2.4-million pupils.

Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet company, says it wants to give free internet to more than 5,000 rural schools in South Africa.

But there's a catch.

Starlink says it will only do this if the government changes the rule that requires internet license holders to give up 30% of their ownership to historically disadvantaged South Africans.

The company made the offer in a letter to the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau. It says that if the rule is dropped and replaced with what's called an equity equivalent investment programme, it will roll out the satellite kits immediately.

That means millions of pupils who currently have no internet could soon be online.

"Millions of kids in rural areas can't access proper education because they don't have internet. We want to help fix that," wrote Ryan Goodnight from Starlink, News24 reported.

He said the company will fully fund the kits, pay for their upkeep, and work with local companies during the rollout.

The equity programme would let Starlink support training and small businesses instead of giving up ownership. New proposed rules might make this option possible.

The communications regulator has confirmed that the 30% rule still applies, but Goodnight says if the government accepts the new plan, Starlink will apply for a licence right away.

Tau is said to have spoken about the equity programme during a visit to the White House, saying companies like Microsoft, IBM and Amazon have used it successfully.

