Somalia, Algeria to Boost Trade and Industrial Cooperation

Algiers — Somalia and Algeria have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade and industry following high-level talks in Algiers, officials from both countries said.

Somalia's Ambassador to Algeria, Yusuf Ahmed Hassan (Yusuf Jeego), held a key meeting with Kouidri Chakib Ismail, President of the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, at the Chamber's headquarters.

Senior officials from the Algerian side were also present and expressed strong interest in enhancing economic ties.

During the discussions, both parties explored opportunities for cooperation in trade, industrial development, and private sector engagement between the two nations.

Ambassador Yusuf Jeego stressed the importance of creating an open business environment that encourages investment and collaboration between Somali and Algerian entrepreneurs.

The meeting also considered establishing a formal partnership between the Somali and Algerian Chambers of Commerce to facilitate trade exchanges, capacity building, and joint training in the industrial and marketing sectors.

At the conclusion of the talks, both sides agreed to launch a framework to connect business communities from the two countries, including organizing future business forums and trade missions aimed at deepening economic cooperation.