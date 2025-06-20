South Africa: Floyd Shivambu to Start New Political Party

Floyd Shivambu plans to form a new political party for the 2026 local elections, but will remain an MK member unless he gets fired for consultations.

Floyd Shivambu is planning to start a new political party but says he will remain a member of MK for now.

The former MK party secretary-general announced on Thursday that he will talk to opinion leaders across the country about forming a new party to contest the 2026 local elections.

But he made it clear he won't resign from MK unless they kick him out.

"If the party feels that consulting citizens is a cause for termination of membership, then be it. I won't beg for political membership," Shivambu said.

He was addressing the media in Midrand about his political future after being recalled as secretary-general two weeks ago.

The briefing was attended by former EFF and MK leaders, including former MK treasurer-general Menzi Ngubane.

Shivambu's political stint in MK lasted 10 months. He started as national convener and was later promoted to secretary-general.

He said the decision to remove him was motivated by fake intelligence and transactional issues.

"They claimed that beside meeting African leaders and accumulating money to topple Zuma, I was also getting supernatural powers to make people disappear," he said.

"All this because of the work that I was doing to establish structures. There are individuals within the party who are stealing R7-million of the party's funds every month."

Shivambu revealed that the Muslim community refused to give the party funding on condition that they remove him as secretary-general for attending Shepherd Bushiri's church, where the Israeli flag was displayed.

He ruled out rejoining other parties.

Shivambu said he has no plans to rejoin the ANC, which he labels as directionless and dominated by white supremacy. He also dismissed the EFF as a cult movement.

"The people of South Africa are united by a common voice. They need jobs, a society that is free from crime and corruption, they want land," he said.

The formation of the new political party will be guided by ideas from opinion leaders during consultations.

"If they reject this we will accept the decision," he added.