Nigeria: Kura Facility Sees Positive Changes Following Nigeria Health Watch Report

Back in 2024, Nigeria Health Watch reported Tanawa Health Post in Kura Local Government Area (LGA), Kano State, where there was no security gate, except for the temporary zinc gate. The health post also had a shortage of staff, limiting its hours of operation.

Shortly after the published report, the Ward Development Committee (WDC) took action to engage with stakeholders in the community and philanthropists, securing additional support. Through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), the state government now provides over ₦700,000 quarterly to support the facility, enabling the partial completion of the facility's fence, installation of a permanent gate and the hiring of more ad-hoc staff.

"With the funds, we hired seven ad-hoc staff [like] security personnel, caretakers, a laboratory officer, a Community Health Extension Worker (CHEW), and a laboratory attendant, to address the growing health demands of the community in providing round the clock services," Umar Agamu, Chairman, Tanawa WDC, said.

"[Currently], about 200 women and 500 individuals are benefiting weekly from the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), as opposed to 50-100 weekly before."

Residents testify to improvements

Residents affirm to the improvements. "We witnessed plenty of changes, free drugs, free registration," Abubakar Idris Kura, one of them, said. "The fencing and gate now help a lot; our wives now get services in privacy."

Zainab Tijjani Ibrahim, a mother, noted that, "We have seen so much improvement that we no longer go to the General Hospital. I have five orphans, and we now get free medication. Pregnant women adore the facility. I have done lots of tests, and no one has asked me for a Kobo. We still beg for more malaria and typhoid medication."

The Officer-in-charge who wishes not to be named, added that, "Before you arrived this morning, we distributed free malaria medication donated by the Local Government Chairman. We used to get 20 patients a day, now it is over 50, thanks to interventions like these."

However, she reported limitations, "we bought a Packed Cell Volume and a centrifuge machine, but still lack a laboratory and a good delivery room, even though we have a midwife. We also lack electricity. Our solar power is used only for blood and vaccine refrigeration, and the fence is still under construction."

These successes align with Nigeria's Four-Point Health Agenda (2023-2027), specifically the second pillar, which seeks to provide efficient, equitable, and quality health systems.

