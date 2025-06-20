Rwanda, Uganda Look to Boost Border Communities' Welfare

Local government leaders and private sector representatives from Rwanda and Uganda convened in Nyagatare, on June 19, to bolster cross-border cooperation and stimulate trade across frontier districts.

The high-level bilateral meeting brought together governors from Rwanda's Eastern and Northern provinces, which share borders with Uganda alongside mayors, senior local government officials from five Ugandan districts bordering Rwanda--Kisoro, Rukiga, Rubanda, Ntungamo, and Kabale.

The Governor of Eastern Province, Pudence Rubingisa, reminded the attendees that Rwanda-Uganda cooperation is beyond frontiers, as it lies in brotherhood.

He said: "Borders should not divide us; they should connect us. Communities living along these frontiers do not merely coexist--they trade, intermarry, and share languages, cultures, and livelihoods.

"We have already seen encouraging cooperation, especially through bilateral frameworks such as the joint cross-border security meetings held on a rotational basis. These platforms have emphasized the importance of information sharing, joint patrols, and joint community sensitization to promote good neighbourliness and prevent illegal activities, including trafficking and unauthorized crossings."

Betty Ntakirutimana, a mother of two who is a resident of Ntungamo District, in Uganda, highlighted the human dimension of these developments.

She said: "A border is just a symbol. The people living near it are more than neighbours--they are family.

"I am going to visit my parents and relatives. After one week I will go back home. This border post [Rwempasha] newly established connected families closer. We thank both countries as communities near their borders."

According to Rubingisa, cross-border crime declined, communication between authorities has improved, and mobility for small traders and residents has become easier--especially through the recently opened Rwempasha border post.

Despite the progress, residents continue to voice pressing infrastructural concerns.

Sadi Twizerimana, a resident of Nyagatare Sector, called for the establishment of a foreign exchange bureau at the border.

"We don't have one. It would shield us from predatory exchange rates and give fair value to our currency," he said.

Others called for the construction of accommodation facilities and a formal market in Rubare, Rwempasha.

"In Kizinga, Uganda, there's an operational market that attracts Rwandan traders. But on our side, we have no similar platform to showcase or sell our products."

According to the resolutions of the previous meeting held in May 2024 between Rwanda and Uganda, discussions emphasised on, among others, implementation of joint mechanisms to combat human trafficking, supported by a cross-border task force and enhanced surveillance.

The partnership also encompasses joint patrols and intelligence-sharing frameworks at district level. Awareness campaigns on cybercrime have been launched, and a harmonised approach to digital threats is still under development.

Uganda's Commissioner of Local Government, Anthony Namara, emphasised the collaborative spirit of both countries, when he noted that: "This meeting was designed to identify local challenges and develop joint solutions that directly improve the lives of our border communities.

"The initiatives undertaken by our leaders in Rwanda have been similarly implemented in Uganda. As I mentioned, there has been coordination between border officials who share information and work together to combat illegal border crossings whilst assisting citizens to cross at designated points. What we are doing is encouraging our residents to appreciate the measures taken to facilitate the movement of goods and services, as has been done in East Africa."

Examples of successful collaboration highlighted include testimonies from Uganda's Ntungamo District, where communities access clean water from the Rwandan side, and benefit from cross border trade, among others.

Namanya advised local leaders in Uganda to replicate Rwandan initiatives that have direct positive impacts to the communities near borders.

He said: "Look at Umuganda; why don't we extend the Umuganda happening in Nyagatare to Mirama hills, or the umuganda happening in Gatuna go beyond the borders. It is our responsibility to shape the livelihoods of our residents."