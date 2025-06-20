Somalia Concludes Four-Day National Consultative Conference in Mogadishu

19 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, June 19 — Somalia on Wednesday concluded a four-day National Consultative Conference in the capital, Mogadishu, convened by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and attended by senior government officials, political leaders, and representatives of registered political organizations.

The talks, which began on Monday, focused on key national priorities, including reconciliation and unity, security, the completion of the country's provisional constitution, the fight against Al-Shabaab, and the electoral process.

In a final communiqué issued at the close of the conference, participants agreed to resume dialogue between the Federal Government and the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, emphasizing the need for unity and resistance to any attempts to divide the country.

The conference also endorsed continued military operations against Al-Shabaab and the Islamic State-linked group Daesh, expressing strong support for federal and local forces, including the Macawiisley community fighters, who have been instrumental in counterinsurgency operations.

Completing the provisional constitution was described as a "national obligation and priority," with leaders urging that remaining constitutional and federalism-related frameworks be finalized through dialogue and consensus.

On elections, participants reaffirmed the commitment to a direct, people-driven electoral process, citing Somaliland and Puntland as examples of progress. They encouraged further inclusive negotiations between federal institutions and federal member states to achieve comprehensive agreements on governance.

Finally, the communiqué noted that the conference, initiated by the president, will remain open to all political stakeholders, calling on those who have boycotted the talks to join efforts toward a Somali-led, inclusive political settlement free from external interference.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.