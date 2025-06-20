Somalia Concludes Four-Day National Consultative Conference in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, June 19 — Somalia on Wednesday concluded a four-day National Consultative Conference in the capital, Mogadishu, convened by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and attended by senior government officials, political leaders, and representatives of registered political organizations.

The talks, which began on Monday, focused on key national priorities, including reconciliation and unity, security, the completion of the country's provisional constitution, the fight against Al-Shabaab, and the electoral process.

In a final communiqué issued at the close of the conference, participants agreed to resume dialogue between the Federal Government and the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, emphasizing the need for unity and resistance to any attempts to divide the country.

The conference also endorsed continued military operations against Al-Shabaab and the Islamic State-linked group Daesh, expressing strong support for federal and local forces, including the Macawiisley community fighters, who have been instrumental in counterinsurgency operations.

Completing the provisional constitution was described as a "national obligation and priority," with leaders urging that remaining constitutional and federalism-related frameworks be finalized through dialogue and consensus.

On elections, participants reaffirmed the commitment to a direct, people-driven electoral process, citing Somaliland and Puntland as examples of progress. They encouraged further inclusive negotiations between federal institutions and federal member states to achieve comprehensive agreements on governance.

Finally, the communiqué noted that the conference, initiated by the president, will remain open to all political stakeholders, calling on those who have boycotted the talks to join efforts toward a Somali-led, inclusive political settlement free from external interference.