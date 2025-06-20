South Africa: Walter Sisulu University Staff Member Shot Dead - South African News Briefs - June 20, 2025

Walter Sisulu University Staff Member Shot Dead

Eastern Cape police have launched a murder investigation after a Walter Sisulu University staff member was shot dead, reports IOL. The victim was found inside a parked car with multiple gunshot wounds. Forensic teams are examining the scene, and the motive remains unknown. The victim's identity has not been released, pending notification of family. Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, said SAPS has mobilised maximum resources to pursue all leads.

Eastern Cape Vows Continued Support for Flood Victims

The Eastern Cape government has pledged continued support for flood victims, following devastating floods that claimed at least 92 lives and left over 4,300 people homeless, reports SABC News. A memorial was held in Mthatha to honour the deceased, while search operations continue. Acting Premier Mlungisi Mvoko assured affected communities that the government will stand by them until recovery is achieved and urged officials to ensure all aid reaches those directly impacted.

Illegal Occupants Resist Eviction from Derelict Irene Grootboom House

Illegal occupants living at Irene Grootboom House in Darling Street are resisting eviction from the derelict building, reports EWN. Around 30 residents protested outside the Western Cape High Court, where the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure sought an urgent eviction order, citing the building's instability. The court has directed government officials to engage with the residents to find alternative accommodation.

