Africa: All of Africa Today - June 20, 2025

Controversial South African MP Julius Malema Barred from UK

Julius Malema, a controversial South African opposition MP and leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), was denied entry to the UK for the second time in two months. The UK Home Office cited his support for Hamas, inflammatory statements about white people in South Africa, and deemed his presence "non-conducive to the public good". The EFF party condemned the decision, accusing the UK of distorting his views and stifling democratic debate. They reiterated their commitment to supporting oppressed people globally, particularly Palestinians. The Home Office stated he had no right to appeal and would likely face future rejections. South Africa's Supreme Court previously ruled that Malema's inflammatory songs did not constitute hate speech but were a political protest.

Sexual Violence Used as Weapon of War in Sudan

Women and girls are facing widespread sexual violence during the conflict in Sudan, with over 12 million at risk. Survivors suffered rape, trauma, unwanted pregnancies, and infections, but many cases went unreported due to fear and stigma. Funding cuts forced many support services to close, leaving only a quarter of rape treatment centers operational. Displaced women endured dangerous journeys without healthcare, often arriving with severe conditions. UNFPA warned that the trauma would affect generations, as survivors faced stigma and little justice. UNFPA and its partners continue to deliver reproductive health and protection services, but funding cuts have forced UNFPA to withdraw from more than half of the 93 health facilities it was supporting. A survivor described the war as "fought on women's bodies," while UNFPA urged global action to protect women and fund essential services.

Kenyan Court Jails Two for 30 Years Over 2019 Terror Attack

A Kenyan court sentenced Hussein Mohammed Abdile and Mohamed Abdi Ali to 30 years in prison for aiding al-Shabab fighters involved in the 2019 DusitD2 attack in Nairobi that killed 21 people. Judge Diana Kavedza Mochache found that the two men helped attackers escape a refugee camp using fake IDs and provided financial support. The court said that their facilitation enabled the deadly assault, even though they did not physically participate. Both men had been convicted of facilitating and conspiring to commit a terrorist act and were given 14 days to appeal. The attack, claimed by al-Shabab, was said to be retaliation for U.S. policy on Jerusalem and marked one of several major assaults by the group inside Kenya.

Tanzania Rejects Human Rights Abuse Claims



Tanzania dismissed allegations of human rights violations raised by the East and Horn of Africa Human Rights Defenders Network. The government said that its citizens have the freedom to express themselves and share their opinions, even against the government. Dr Abdallah Possi, Tanzania's Ambassador to the UN, made the statement during the 59th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. He said that Tanzania upheld its constitutional and international human rights obligations. He also said that the country's record of holding seven peaceful multiparty elections and credited its stability to its adherence to the rule of law. Dr Possi added that those mentioned in the allegations had failed to declare their true purpose for entering the country, which violated immigration requirements.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

No Shorts, 'Skimpy' Clothing, Tattoos, Piercings Allowed at Nigerian University

Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Kaduna State, introduced a new dress code for students and staff. The policy banned indecent and offensive dressing, warning that violators would face sanctions based on the frequency of their offences, including being denied access to university facilities. The dress code prohibited items such as shorts, skimpy and body-hugging clothes, transparent outfits, and various hairstyles and accessories. It also barred tattoos, certain piercings, sagging trousers, and public displays of affection. The university said that non-compliance would be treated as misconduct. This comes after a video from the Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ogun State sparked outrage after it went viral, showing women students being touched by women staff members to see whether they were wearing bras before writing an examination.