Nigeria: No Nigerians Forced Into Drone Factory Work - Russia Refutes Allegation

20 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Favour Ulebor

The Russian Embassy in Nigeria has dismissed recent claims published by a Nigerian newspaper, alleging the exploitation of Nigerian youths in Russian factories, including those involved in drone production.

In a Facebook post shared on the official page of the Russian Embassy on Thursday, the mission described the publication as "provocative" and filled with "unsubstantiated accusations," including claims that Russia violated the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The Russian mission expressed concern over what was described as a lack of due diligence by the newspaper, urging media outlets to adhere to verified information and professional standards of journalism.

The statement in parts, "The material is clearly custom-made. Any suggestion of violations of these standards within the Russian Federation is groundless and unconfirmed by any facts.

"We declare that the publishing house of Leadership would do well to check the information before publication and be guided only by verified facts from reliable sources. In the pursuit of exclusivity, we must not forget what real journalism is," the statement read.

Reaffirming its commitment to strong bilateral ties, the Embassy emphasized that Russia values its partnership with Nigeria and is committed to enhancing cooperation across key sectors such as education, economy, and culture.

It also noted that the newspaper did not reach out to the Embassy for clarification or comment before publishing the story.

"We remain open to dialogue and are ready to discuss any issues with representatives of the press," the statement added.

The Embassy concluded by requesting detailed information from Leadership about any specific cases of rights violations involving Nigerian citizens, urging the newspaper to substantiate its claims with credible evidence.\

The Leadership article in question raised concerns about alleged harsh working conditions for Nigerians in Russian facilities, particularly in the defense manufacturing sector.

The report has triggered mixed reactions, with calls for further investigation.

However, Nigerian authorities have not issued an official statement in response to the allegations.

