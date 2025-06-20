South Africa: UK Denies Julius Malema Visa Again

For the second time in just two months, the UK Home Office has denied South African opposition MP and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema entry, ruling him "non-conducive to the public good" and deeming his admission "undesirable."

A spokesperson for the Home Office said in a formal refusal that Malema's presence in the UK would be against the country's public-interest standards. No further details were provided.

Malema, an outspoken critic of Western influence, had aimed to attend two high-profile events: an Africa-themed conference at Cambridge University and a peace summit in London, both scheduled for June.

He previously faced frustration in May when his planned visit was scuttled by a last-minute visa delay.

That denial--later described as a "regret letter" which arrived just hours before his departure--was blamed on procedural backlog and UK bank holidays.

He quickly denounced the refusal as politically motivated. Posting on X, Malema said: "The British authorities have denied me a visa ... providing no substantial justification. It is clear to me that this is an attempt to silence a dissenting political perspective."

At an event in Soweto, he added: "White people denied me entry ... because I can't be bought by imperialism and colonialism...They are cowards."

He charged the UK with stifling free speech and protecting entrenched colonial-era interests.

Following the first visa controversy, British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson issued an apology, citing internal delays and UK public holidays.

He explained that Malema's delegation had applied early and used priority services, yet the visa still was not processed in time.

Phillipson clarified that he had no power to influence Home Office decisions and offered delegates a refund of all application fees.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, the UK government has not provided a public comment regarding the latest formal refusal.

Malema is a polarizing figure in South African politics.

A former ANC Youth League leader turned radical opposition voice, he has riled Western diplomats with slogans like "Kill the Boer," demands for colonial reparations, and vocal support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

Critics accuse him of inciting violence; his supporters call him a fearless advocate for economic justice.

Civil society group AfriForum applauded the visa denial, saying it was a step toward holding Malema accountable for inflammatory rhetoric.

According to legal experts, countries like the UK are within their rights to deny entry on public-good grounds, particularly when speech may incite hatred or violence.

However, the latest decision is likely to renew the diplomatic rift between the UK and South Africa and stoke further debate over free speech on the global stage.

Malema has vowed to continue his campaign across South Africa and beyond, unbowed.

Analysts say the UK government may face renewed criticism if further entries are refused, especially if the denials appear politically selective.