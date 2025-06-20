Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Gives Employment Overview

-As accusation mounts over foreign job grabs

"There are no "3000 Indians" working at ArcelorMittal. This narrative is false and misleading," Mittal Steel argues.

ArcelorMittal Liberia has given exclusive access to the US to review their job numbers, and we are proud to report the following, the company said Wednesday, June 18:

As of May 31, 2025, ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) a total of 2,848 individuals were employed full-time. Among these, 2,555 were Liberians, constituting 90% of the full-time workforce. The remaining 293 employees, accounting for just 10%, were expatriates, Mittal Steel said.

Fixed-Term and Contractor Staff

In addition to permanent employees, AML also relies on a substantial number of fixed-term and contractor staff. As of April 30, 2025, a total of 6,147 individuals were engaged under this employment category. Of this number, 4,705 were Liberians, representing 77%, while 1,442 expatriates made up 23%. These expatriates are predominantly specialists engaged in technical, construction and engineering related activities under Phase Two of AML's expansion project, which includes the construction of a modern iron ore concentrator, railway upgrades, and port expansion.

Overall Workforce Composition

When both employment categories are combined, AML's total workforce stands at 8,995. Liberians account for 7,260 of these roles, making up 81% of the total workforce. Meanwhile, expatriates hold 1,735 positions, constituting 19%. This overall composition is a clear indication of AML's substantial investment in local employment and its role as a major contributor to household incomes and economic stability in Liberia.

Conclusion

The data affirms that ArcelorMittal Liberia is not only fulfilling its commitment under the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) to prioritize local employment but also playing a pivotal role in Liberia's human resource development.

Anyone with any number other than this is simply asked to show evidence and AML's says its books are open to any form of labor related audit.