On World Refugee Day, climate solutions charity Ashden has announced grants totalling £270,000 (US$365,000) for refugee entrepreneurs bringing affordable, low carbon technologies to their communities in three countries in Africa.

Ashden's grants and technical assistance will boost the growth of 18 refugee-led social enterprises in Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia - innovators who are already driving economic development and raising living standards in refugee settlements. Their impact includes bringing communities access to solar-powered agro-processing machinery and irrigation, lighting for homes and businesses, and cookstoves that cut deforestation and deadly air pollution.

Ashden's Head of International Programmes Isona Shibata said: "This is a moment of global uncertainty, with the number of forcibly displaced people at a record high, and brutal aid cuts putting many millions at risk. So it's vital we accelerate refugee-led initiatives with a proven ability to tackle climate change as well as address energy poverty. Our grants will enable refugee energy entrepreneurs to create impact in some of the world's most vulnerable and marginalised communities."

Ashden has co-developed its new grants with the organisations receiving them – the funding will allow entrepreneurs to increase production, offer new products and reach new communities. As well as tackling energy poverty and growing local economies, the grants will spark new jobs for displaced people.

The grants are given under the Transforming Humanitarian Energy Access programme, an Ashden programme delivered in partnership with Mercy Corps and UNITAR-GPA, and funded by the Howden Foundation, Aurora Trust, and UK Aid through the Transforming Energy Access platform.

Projects to be assisted:

Live in Green, Kyaka II Refugee Settlement, Uganda

Live in Green was founded by Solomon Bhaghabhonerano, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company turns household and agricultural waste from around Kyaka II refugee settlement in south wester Uganda into cooking briquettes for thousands of families. This protects trees, in a region where the influx of displaced people has led to widespread deforestation, and provides a safer and cleaner cooking fuel. The grant will scale up Live in Green's work producing briquettes and fuel-efficient cookstoves, supporting jobs for hundreds of people in the settlement.

Okapi Green Energy, Kakuma-Kalobeyi Settlement, Kenya

Funding for Okapi Green Energy will scale up the provision of solar energy systems to micro enterprises , in the Kakuma-Kalobeyi settlement in Turkana County in Northern Kenya , a settlement that is home to around 300,000 refugees. With access to affordable solar power, these businesses can invest in lighting to trade later into the evening; stock higher value, refrigerated goods; and generate new revenues by charging people's phones, laptops and other small appliances.

South Sudanese Women Building Association, Kiryandongo settlement, Uganda

Funding will allow this enterprise working with women in Kiryandongo settlement in central Uganda to provide solar-powered grain milling services to smallholder farmers from local refugee and host communities, reducing the use of polluting and costly diesel generators. It will also train women and young people in entrepreneurship skills, and raise awareness of clean energy solutions among the wider community.

Helaweyn refugee settlement, Ethiopia

In Helaweyn refugee settlement in the Somali region of Ethiopia, Ashden's funding will enable the Muruqmal Energy & Electric Cooperative to replace their old, expensive and polluting diesel power supply with a clean, reliable solar power system. This will reduce their operating costs, so that they can dedicate more of their revenues to investing in solar home systems and other clean energy appliances for sales to households and micro enterprises in the community.

[The Transforming Humanitarian Energy Access programme is funded by UK aid from the UK government via the Transforming Energy Access platform; however, the views expressed do not necessarily reflect the UK government's official policies.]