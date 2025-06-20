Morocco: Ethiopia, Morocco Sign MOU Enhance Cooperation On Defense, Security Sectors

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia and Morocco have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at boosting cooperation in their defense and security sectors.

The agreement was finalized yesterday during the official visit of Ethiopian Defense Minister Engineer Aisha Mohammed to Morocco.

During her visit, Minister Aisha Mohammed engaged in discussions with Abdellatif Loudiyi, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of the National Defense Administration of Morocco.

Engineer Aisha is also expected to visit Morocco's defense infrastructure during her stay in the country.