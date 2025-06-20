Zimbabwe: Detergents, Edible Oils Sector Agrees to Pay 70 Percent of Salaries in U.S.$

The Detergents, Edible Oils and Fats Sector has reached a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) which approved to pay workers 70% of their salaries in foreign currency.

The CBA covers the period commencing January to June 30 2025. The agreement should be read as one with clause 6 (Grading and Wages) of the Agreement published in Statutory Instrument 194 of 2018 in accordance with the provisions of the Labour Act as amended.

"The US$/ZWL payment ratio has been adjusted from the current 55^ US$: 45% ZWG to 70:30 split starting May 1 2025. From January 2025 to April 2025the USD: ZWG split remains at US$55% and ZWG 45%. The USD 70%: ZWG 30% portions shall be paid in the currency split. The 30% ZWG portion shall be paid at the prevailing exchange rate as at the date of Payment," the CBA reads in part.

However, the agreement did not alter monthly allowances, which include Transport allowance and Housing Allowance, which have remained stuck at US$44,88 per month and US$61,20 per month, respectively.

"The concept of 70%:30% ZWG split shall apply to NEC levies and trade union dues," the CBA added.