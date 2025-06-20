Mauritius: Minister Jeetun Leads Strategic Dialogue On Mauritius' Vision 2050

The Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Dr (Mrs) Jyoti Jeetun, held, today at the seat of the Ministry in Ebene, a high-level working session with representatives of the World Bank, to advance Mauritius' Vision 2050- the long-term plan for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Building on preliminary insights from the World Bank's Country Growth and Jobs Scan, the Minister stressed on Government's determination to translate its ambitions into actions. She emphasised the need to revitalise traditional sectors of the economy, while reaffirming Government's resolve to fully operationalise longstanding priorities. These include: the blue, green and circular economies; fostering innovation; strengthening local talent; expanding opportunities for youth and women; reducing reliance on food imports; and addressing labour shortages.

As regards fiscal policy, Dr Jeetun reiterated Government's commitment to balancing prudent consolidation with growth while exploring innovative financing models that preserve the country's risk profile.

While acknowledging Mauritius' strong fundamentals, the World Bank representatives flagged challenges such as slowing productivity, skills mismatches and low labour force participation.

Both sides agreed that these areas require targeted policy interventions to support the country's transformation.

The World Bank delegation included: Practice Manager for Economic Policy, Mr Marco Hernandez; Senior Economist, Ms. Elisa Gamberoni; Resident Representative for the World Bank Group, Mr Sjamsu Rahardja; and Senior Financial Sector Specialist, Mrs Brinda Dabysing.

Representing the Ministry were the Permanent Secretary, Mr Dhanraj Conhye; the Acting Director of Economic Planning, Mrs Pryambada Oogarah-Bonomaully; Lead Analyst, Mr Numramsingh Baichoo; and Senior Advisor on Strategy and Communication matters, Mr Prem Sewpaul.