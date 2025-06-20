Zimbabwe: Uncapped Pacer in Zimbabwe Squad to Face the Proteas

20 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe and South Africa will face off in a two-match Test series, starting June 28 in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe have named their squad of 16 players to face World Test Championship 2025 winners, South Africa in a two-match Test series at home, beginning later this month.

The sides previously met in a warm-up match for the Proteas ahead of the World Test Championship final.

They will be led by long-standing skipper, Craig Ervine, while leg spinner, Vincent Masekesa has also been recalled.

Zimbabwe are bolstered by the return of pacer Trevor Gwandu, who was injured on the tour of England.

Uncapped pacer Kundai Matigimu earns his maiden Test call-up, while Prince Masvaure and Takudzwanashe Kaitano return to strengthen the top-order alongside Brian Bennett.

Blessing Muzarabani leads the pace attack, with Sean Williams stabilising the middle-order in the two-Test series.

Zimbabwe Squad v South Africa:

Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams

Zimbabwe v South Africa Test schedule

First Test: June 28 to July 2

Second Test: July 6 to July 10

Both Tests are set to be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

