Zimbabwe: Government Unveils Event-Based Surveillance Guidelines

The Health Ministry, in partnership with its development partners, has launched Zimbabwe's National Event-Based Surveillance Guidelines in a bid to improve efficacy in preparing for hazards that threaten public health.

The Event-Based Surveillance (EBS) presents a shift from passive reaction to proactive preparedness.

It comprises the use of Public Health Emergency Operations Centres, toll-free hotlines, and community engagement platforms to build a surveillance ecosystem that is people-centred.

It will enable public health stakeholder to identify warning signs at their earliest possible moment, enabling preparedness.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora said early action becomes a tool of prevention.

"It represents a culture of vigilance.

"A system where every signal matters, whether it comes from a hospital Ward, a village clinic, a local rumour, or a message shared online.

"In this system, timely information becomes a tool of protection and early action becomes a tool of prevention.

"Zimbabwe, like many of our sister countries across the continent, has not been spared from the devastating effects of disease outbreaks, both known and emerging.

"These experiences have taught us a vital truth in public health: speed saves lives," he said.

In this initiative government partnered with the Africa CDC, the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, among other partners who provided technical and financial support.

Mombeshora urged partners to translate the policy into practice to realise intended results.

"It means strengthening our laboratories, capacitating our call centres, and ensuring rapid coordination across all levels of government and community structures."

Regional Program Lead Africa CDC, Batsirai Mbodza, said, "At Africa CDC, we firmly believe that early detection saves lives.

"We know that health threats know no borders, whether from infectious diseases, environmental hazards, or other emergencies, the ability to pick up signals quickly and respond effectively is what stands between containment and crisis."

WHO Emergencies Team Lead Lincoln Charimari said they are committed to working with the government to strengthen surveillance, a position also seconded by UNICEF.