Zimbabwe Sets Historic Tobacco Production Record, Eyes Value-Driven Growth

Zimbabwe has reached an unprecedented milestone in its tobacco industry, surpassing its previous national production record with over 300 million kilogrammes of leaf tobacco sold since the marketing season began in March 2025.

According to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB), this achievement exceeds the 296 million kg record set in 2023 and has generated more than 1 billion U.S. dollars in revenue for farmers, marking a significant boost to the country's agricultural economy.

TIMB spokesperson Chelesani Tsarwe described the 2024 season as historic, attributing the success to the resilience and collaboration across the entire value chain.

However, she stressed that future growth must transcend volume metrics, urging a shift toward greater local processing, improved farmer income, diversified export markets, and environmentally sustainable practices.

The ultimate goal, she noted, is to ensure that tobacco production delivers more inclusive and long-term economic value.

Zimbabwe's progress aligns with its 2021 Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan, which set an ambitious annual production target of 300 million kg and a broader vision of building a 5-billion-dollar industry by 2025.

As one of the country's key export earners, with major markets in China and South Africa, tobacco remains a vital economic driver, especially for rural communities.

Authorities now aim to move from sheer output to a more integrated and value-oriented industry that benefits the nation more holistically.