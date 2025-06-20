Ethiopia: MoLS Promotes Hard Work, Innovation to Drive Nationwide Dev't

The Ministry of Labor and Skills (MoLS) has underscored the importance of transforming communities through a culture of hard work, innovation, and value-added approaches.

In collaboration with the Ethiopian News Agency, the Ministry organized a discussion forum yesterday under the theme "Working Culture and Productivity for National Sovereignty." The event aimed to promote sustainable development by reshaping Ethiopia's work ethic and productivity.

Speaking at the forum, MoLS Minister Muferihat Kamil highlighted the urgent need to unlock development opportunities by fostering a strong culture of dedication and innovation.

"Now is the time to build a resilient working culture that empowers our nation to achieve self-sufficiency. By nurturing this mindset, we can boost productivity and lay the groundwork for national progress," the Minister said.

Muferihat stressed that achieving national transformation requires the active participation of citizens, particularly in sectors like agriculture, where increased productivity can make a significant impact.

She emphasized the importance of shifting from raw exports to value-added products, such as processing coffee for export and producing edible oil from domestically grown sesame.

"Our development strategy should begin at the family and community levels. This will pave the way for a reliable and self-sustaining growth path," she added.

According to the Minister, Ethiopia possesses vast untapped potential within its families and communities. However, realizing this potential demands commitment and consistent effort to turn skills into practical solutions and holistic development.

"A strong work ethic benefits all generations. Fortunately, many Ethiopian communities are already embracing this mindset," she said.

Muferihat also called on citizens to unite and seek collective solutions to current challenges. "Ethiopia's sovereignty is not built on military might, but on hard work and dedication. Let us focus on our shared efforts to strengthen our country and build a brighter future for all," she urged.

Ethiopian News Agency CEO Seife Deribe also spoke at the event, emphasizing the need to translate the concept of a productive work culture into concrete actions.

"By raising awareness and fostering change, we can unlock the vast potential and energy within our society to address challenges and create an enabling environment for progress," he said.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 20 JUNE 2025