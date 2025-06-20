Ethiopia: Climate Action in Focus As Ethiopia Prepares for Acs2

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia is intensifying diplomatic and multilateral efforts in preparation for the Second African Climate Summit (ACS2).

The summit is scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa from September 8 to 10, 2025, in collaboration with the African Union (AU).

Planning and Development Minister Fitsum Assefa (PhD), held high-level discussions with Germany's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Jens Hanefeld, to strengthen bilateral cooperation around shared priorities, particularly climate resilience and sustainable development.

The upcoming summit featured prominently in their talks, with both parties reaffirming commitment to joint action ahead of ACS2.

In a separate meeting, Fitsum also conferred with Africa's UN-Habitat Regional Director Oumar Sylla focusing on inclusive urban development. The discussion addressed critical areas such as spatial planning, urban resilience, sustainable housing, and prosperity in African cities--all central themes for the forthcoming summit.

Speaking after the meetings, Fitsum emphasized that Africa will not be defined by the climate crisis but by its bold responses. "From Ethiopia's climate-smart cities to regenerative farming practices across the continent, Africa is transforming adversity into innovation," she noted.

As one of the continent's leading voices in green development, Ethiopia is poised to showcase flagship initiatives such as the Green Legacy campaign, which has planted over 30 billion seedlings and is considered a model for reforestation and environmental stewardship.

The African Climate Summit 2025 is expected to draw a high-level audience of heads of state, policymakers, climate experts, development partners, and grassroots change makers. The event aims to spotlight Africa's climate finance needs while showcasing homegrown, scalable solutions.

"Addis Ababa will resonate in September with the sound of African solutions rising to meet a global challenge," said Fitsum. "This summit is not just an event, it is a declaration that Africa's future will be shaped on its own terms, with equity, ambition, and unity."

With urgency mounting on the climate front, ACS2 is positioned to be a continental rallying point for unified action from policy reform to implementation on the ground. The Summit will underscore the importance of turning momentum into measurable impact and fostering climate-resilient development across Africa.