Ethiopia: Metropolitan Reinforces Endeavors to Lift Innovation Dev't

Efforts are being intensified to promote innovation in support of Ethiopia's technology transfer policy and the development of a sustainable economy, according to the Addis Ababa Labor and Skill Bureau.

An innovation competition held under the theme: "Innovative Ideas for a Bright Tomorrow" concluded yesterday in the capital.

In his opening address, Addis Ababa Deputy Mayor Jantirar Abay emphasized the city's commitment to harnessing and supporting the innovative projects being developed by young people.

He noted that the competition not only empowered young entrepreneurs to become more competitive in the national economy but also provided a vital platform to unlock their potential in the technology sector.

The Deputy Mayor said that the country is shifting its focus toward fostering genuine innovation through structured support and training.

He added that the city administration's development programs require a skilled workforce and benefit from quality inputs originating from technical and vocational institutions.

Jantirar underscored that national prosperity hinges on expanding domestic technology production, and stressed the importance of making creative works appealing both at home and abroad.

The city's Labor and Skill Bureau Head TiratuBeyene highlighted that the innovative ideas of young people are already making a tangible difference in improving citizens' lives. He said the competition served as an effective platform to showcase meaningful and impactful innovations.

Participants expressed confidence that their projects would contribute to the country's industrial and economic progress. However, they called on the government to address challenges such as limited financing, lack of workspace, and insufficient resources.

Tiratu assured that the Bureau would continue to support young innovators by facilitating access to funding and market opportunities.

Out of 145 participants in the competition, 15 were selected to represent Addis Ababa in upcoming national-level contests. The top five winners received awards ranging from 300,000 to 100,000 Birr, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to innovation and development.