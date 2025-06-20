Ethiopia: Addis Hosts Global Expo to Spur Agro-Industrial Investment

The Ministry of Industry (MoI) has reaffirmed its commitment to boosting Ethiopia's agro-industrial productivity through enhanced technology sharing, investment attraction, and experience exchange.

The 7th edition of Agrofood & Plastprintpack Ethiopia, along with the debut of the Ethiopia Food Show and Ethiopia Coffee Show, officially opened yesterday at the Millennium Hall. The event runs through June 21, 2025.

In his opening remarks, MoI State Minister Hassen Mohammed said Ethiopia is striving to strengthen the performance of its industrial sector, particularly through agro-industry development. He noted that the government has been actively working to attract both local and foreign investors, primarily through the development of industrial parks.

Hassen emphasized that the expo would serve as a crucial platform to facilitate trade linkages, foster partnerships, and promote knowledge exchange among companies across different sectors.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Ethiopia, Berk Baran, highlighted the critical role agriculture and food industries play in Ethiopia's economic and social landscape. "The agriculture sector supports job creation, smallholder farming, livestock development, agro-processing, and makes a substantial contribution to the country's GDP," he stated.

Berk noted that Türkiye is one of the world's leading producers and exporters of agricultural goods, having recorded 32 billion USD in agricultural exports last year. He also mentioned Türkiye's longstanding trade ties with Ethiopia, including the import of oilseeds and other products.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Ethiopia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He underscored the expo's importance in creating new market linkages, fostering collaboration, and advancing technology transfer.

Brazil's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Jandyr Ferreira dos Santos, described the event as a reflection of Ethiopia's vibrant agricultural sector and its unwavering commitment to food security and economic advancement.

"This event not only showcases Brazil's technological and agricultural progress but also marks a renewed commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in agriculture, trade, and other areas," he added.

The expo has attracted 156 exhibitors from 16 countries, including Austria, Brazil, China, Denmark, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Germany, India, Italy, Jordan, Kenya, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). These exhibitors are showcasing a wide range of products and solutions tailored for agriculture, food and beverage processing, plastics, printing, and packaging.

The event was organized by Fairtrade Messe in partnership with local event organizer Prana Events.