Tunisia: FDI Up 21 Percent in 2024 (Unctad)

Tunis — Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Tunisia increased by 21% in 2024, compared to 2023, reaching $936 million, according to the latest World Investment Report published Thursday by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Along with Egypt, Tunisia contributed «significantly» to the rise in the value of new projects in North Africa, where investments grew by 12% to reach $76 billion, accounting for two-thirds of the continent's total investment spending.

Tunisia contributed to this growth with investment announcements worth $13 billion, along with a considerable increase in the number of projects.

According to UNCTAD, North Africa was the only region in the continent to record an increase in the value of new projects.

It also attracted the highest amount of FDI on the continent, with a value of $51 billion, compared to $13 billion in 2023.

Moreover, the report highlighted a significant rebound in FDI flows to Africa, which surged by 75% to reach $97 billion, representing 6% of global FDI flows, compared to 4% the previous year.

This increase is largely attributed to an international financing agreement for urban development projects in Egypt, according to the same source.

Excluding this boost, FDI in Africa still grew by 12%, reaching about $62 billion, which is 4% of global flows.

Efforts to facilitate investment continued to play an important role in Africa, accounting for 36% of investor-friendly policy measures.

Liberalisation also remained a key aspect of investment policy-making in both Africa and Asia, representing one-fifth of the measures adopted in 2024.

The continent attracted a growing share of global megaprojects in 2024, including seven valued at over $4 billion each.

Among the largest announcements was a megaproject in Tunisia's renewable energy sector, worth a total of $6 billion.

At the sector level, construction and metal products saw the largest increases in investment in entirely new projects, while electricity and gas supply projects dropped by $51 billion.

According to the report, European investors hold the largest stock of FDI in Africa, followed by the United States and China.

Chinese investments, valued at $42 billion, are diversifying into sectors such as pharmaceuticals and agribusiness.