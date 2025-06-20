Tunisia: Djerba, Sacred Geometry - Spirituality Carved in Lime

Djerba — Under a sky bathed in bright light, the island of Djerba reveals a unique architectural heritage: its mosques.

Scattered in belts between palm groves, dunes and villages with narrow streets, these centuries-old houses of worship blend into the landscape like mirages of white lime and clean lines.

The island, though modest in size, is home to more than 400 mosques, an impressive number, said member of 'the Association for the Safeguarding of the Island of Djerba,' Raoudha Hamzi.

These sanctuaries, often humble and devoid of excessive ornamentation, embody an austere architectural style, shaped by spiritual, social, and defensive imperatives.

For Djerba, long exposed to threats from the sea, its mosques served a dual purpose as places of worship and strongholds. The El May Mosque, like the fortified mosque of Sidi Yeti, is a perfect illustration of this. With their thick walls, squat minarets and few openings, these buildings resemble silent fortresses, standing facing the unknown.

Their sometimes labyrinthine layout, stone watchtowers and compact size bear witness to their defensive purpose. And yet, despite this apparent harshness, a sense of poetry emerges from the whole, carried by the dazzling whiteness of the lime, which protects against the sun, and the clean geometric lines, in perfect harmony with the menzels, the island's traditional dwellings.

Indeed, their simple geometric shapes, gently curved domes and squat minarets create a soothing dialogue between the buildings and nature. At dawn or dusk, these white silhouettes are adorned with golden hues, offering visitors landscapes worthy of watercolours.

Whether at the Sidi Jmour Mosque, the Fadhloun Mosque, or the Ottoman places of worship, simplicity reigns supreme: no flamboyant mosaics, no carved stucco, no ornate woodwork.

'The architecture of mosques in Djerba is distinguished by its rejection of ostentation,' Raoudha Hamzi pointed out, adding: 'It is both an aesthetic and spiritual choice. Here, faith is expressed through the silence of forms, the purity of lines, and the asceticism of natural light.'

In this space, where the preacher's words replace gilding, meditation becomes possible, almost inevitable.

The white walls, simple lines and clean lines create spaces conducive to meditation, far from pomp and distraction. This extreme simplicity reinforces the symbolic power of the places, where only natural light and the voices of the preachers can animate the interiors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Beyond their religious function, she underlined, "the mosques of Djerba have always played a central social role. True rallying points for communities, they have hosted assemblies of elders and sheikhs, served as refuges in times of trouble, and sometimes even as schools or courts."

Some, such as the Ouelhi Mosque in Oued Zbib, radiated far beyond the island, attracting disciples from all over the Maghreb in search of knowledge and wisdom.

To lose oneself in the paths of Djerba is to follow a spiritual and heritage trail, between sea and desert, encountering a discreet architectural genius born of sand and faith.

Each building whispers a piece of the discreet genius of the Djerbian builders, who knew how to combine aesthetics, efficiency and humility.

Mosques are places where social ties are forged, knowledge is passed on, and the identity of Djerba and the aura of the island of mosques are shaped, at the crossroads of cultures and civilisations.

Story in French: Kilani S'habou/English translation: Ben Dhaou Nejiba