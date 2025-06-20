Southern Africa: World Refugee Day - New UNHCR Report Showcases a Shift Towards Sustainable Refugee Responses in Southern Africa

Carrying a box of WFP food assistance, Nyanene Gatdoor heads home to the displacement camp where she lives in South Sudan. She and her children count among thousands uprooted by devastating floods.

Pretoria, South Africa — As the world marks World Refugee Day, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has launched a new report highlighting how countries across Southern Africa are reshaping the way displacement is addressed, moving beyond short-term aid to invest in national systems, long-term resilience and inclusive development.

The impact report, Empowering People, Strengthening Systems: Sustainable Responses to Displacement in Southern Africa, comes at a time when global displacement remains at record levels and humanitarian funding is under historic pressure. Southern Africa is currently home to over 11 million forcibly displaced people , representing around nine per cent of the global total.

Despite these challenges, the report highlights how national governments, communities and partners across the region are responding in new ways. Their efforts are grounded in national leadership, strong partnerships and local innovation. The report reflects a broader shift away from parallel humanitarian services and towards sustainable responses anchored in social protection, economic inclusion and climate resilience.

"This report is a tribute to the resilience of displaced people, the solidarity of host communities, and the collective efforts of partners driving real progress in Southern Africa," said Chansa Kapaya, Director of UNHCR's Regional Bureau for Southern Africa. "Together, we are showing what is possible when responses are inclusive, coordinated, and grounded in local realities."

The report features some achievements from across the region:

Efforts are underway in Zambia to transform refugee settlements into economic hubs by improving access to land, finance, and national services. At the same time, in the Republic of the Congo, thousands of refugees have been integrated into the national social protection system, gaining access to cash assistance and income-generating opportunities.

In Angola, long-stalled refugee registration has resumed, and thousands have received legal documentation that opens the door to services and stability. Meanwhile, insect farming is helping improve nutrition and household income for refugee and host families in Malawi and Zimbabwe.

The report also underscores how humanitarian and development actors are working more closely than ever, supporting national priorities through joint programming and investment.

Sustaining this progress will take continued political will, community engagement and strong international support. Without it, hard-won gains could be lost, and displaced people and host communities risk being left behind.