Nigeria: Nuga 2025 - We'll Use Sports to Empower Youth, Boost Economy - Gov Mutfwang

Abuja — Plateau State Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to leveraging sports as a tool for youth empowerment and economic development.

The governor made the announcement yesterday while receiving a delegation led by Mr. Khalifah Onu, Chairman of Royal CBS Group, the prime consultant for the forthcoming Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) 2025 competition.

During the meeting, Governor Mutfwang emphasised that the state is fully prepared to develop sports infrastructure, ensure adequate security, and provide logistical support for the successful hosting of the NUGA 2025 games.

He stated that the event would not only showcase Plateau State's hospitality but also position it as a hub for sports tourism.

"We will ensure a secure and enabling environment for athletes and officials. Our goal is not only to successfully host the event but also to use it as a platform to promote hospitality and position Plateau as a hub for sports tourism," the governor said.

Governor Mutfwang also highlighted the state's collaboration with the University of Jos to facilitate preparations for the games.

He assured that the state government would provide financial support and work with stakeholders to transform sports into a tool for youth empowerment.

"I guarantee you that we are committed to working with all stakeholders to deliver on this mandate and transform sports into a tool for youth empowerment," he added.

The governor further disclosed that discussions are ongoing to build synergy among relevant departments and agencies. He has directed the General Manager of the Plateau State Tourism Corporation to lead efforts toward ensuring the successful execution of the games.

In his response, Mr. Khalifah Onu, Chairman of Royal CBS Group, thanked Governor Mutfwang for his support and readiness to provide an enabling environment for the games.

He noted that the event aligns with the administration's vision of youth empowerment through sports and its potential to tap into the massive value chain of sports in Nigeria.

"The games will not only succeed but also align with the current administration's vision of youth empowerment through sports, tapping into its massive value chain in the country," Onu said.

The NUGA 2025 games are expected to attract athletes and officials from universities across Nigeria, providing an opportunity to showcase Plateau State's potential as a destination for sports tourism.

Governor Mutfwang's administration has pledged to use the event as a catalyst for economic growth and youth development in the state