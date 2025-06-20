Nigeria: Nuga 2025 - Sports Will Unite, Empower Nigeria - NSC Chairman Dikko

Abuja — The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, has reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to using sports as a tool for national development, youth empowerment, and job creation.

Speaking on plans for the 2025 Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA), Dikko described the event as a landmark initiative to discover and nurture young talents from grassroots communities across Nigeria.

According to him, the event will bring together stakeholders from the sports and education sectors to discuss the roadmap for NUGA 2025.

Dikko, alongside other officials, emphasized the tournament's potential to transform sports development in the country. He praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support and dedication to youth development through sports.

"We are expecting that this NUGA sports tournament will attract young talented Nigerians whose careers have been hidden, enabling them to compete on the international stage," Dikko said.

He added that the event comes at the right time for Nigeria to harness the potential of its youths and create millions of jobs.

Dikko highlighted that NUGA 2025 would stand out due to its structured roadmap and the solid backing of the Tinubu administration.

He stressed that the impact of the competition would extend beyond a single year, aiming to empower young people and help them become champions on the international stage throughout their careers.

"NUGA 2025 is aimed at promoting peace and unity in communities where divisions exist," Dikko noted.

He acknowledged that the games had been absent from the national spotlight for some time, affecting its visibility and impact. However, he promised a renewed strategy to uplift youths from the grassroots.

"Now that it's our responsibility as government, we are working hard to use NUGA as a platform to empower university students, create jobs, and distribute wealth for our youths," Dikko added.

He urged participating universities to give their best and maintain discipline, emphasizing that the tournament could open global opportunities for the athletes.

The event called for collaboration among stakeholders to ensure the success of NUGA 2025, which is expected to be a turning point for sports development and youth empowerment in Nigeria.