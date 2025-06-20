Nigeria: Osun to Leverage Public-Private Partnerships to Boost Economic Growth

Abuja — Osun State government has expressed readiness to actively leverage public-private partnerships to advance its economic development agenda, with a focus on attracting investments and showcasing the state.

This strategic approach aligns with Governor Ademola Adeleke's administration, which is promoting infrastructural and social development under the "Imole' initiative to reposition Osun as a prime investment destination.

The government's efforts were highlighted during the upcoming Osun State Dinner and Investment Roundtable scheduled for October, a key event aimed at fostering economic growth through collaboration with private sector stakeholders.

The event's preparations were officially commissioned by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Trade, and Investment, Rev. Bummi Jenyo.

She expressed enthusiasm about the partnerships formed with prime consultants, Mr. Rume Ogane, CEO of Ecosystem Africa Prestige Limited, and Miss Onome Ogo, CEO of Vanom Global Nigeria Limited.

Jenyo emphasized that these collaborations are vital to consolidating the administration's ongoing efforts to position Osun as an attractive hub for social and infrastructural development.

The event was further reinforced by a recent meeting at the commissioner's office, where the prime consultants thanked the government for their confidence.

Mr. Ogane, who is also currently serving as a consultant for the Plateau State Tourism Corporation, and Miss Ogo pledged to work closely with the government's office to explore areas for investment, technical partnerships, sponsorships, and promotional activities.

Their goal is not only to ensure the success of the dinner and investment roundtable but also to support the broader vision of the Adeleke administration for economic revitalization.

This initiative demonstrates the government's strategic use of public-private partnerships to stimulate economic growth, attract investment, and project an image of Osun State as a vibrant, business-friendly environment ready for development.