Nigeria: Osun to Leverage Public-Private Partnerships to Boost Economic Growth

20 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja — Osun State government has expressed readiness to actively leverage public-private partnerships to advance its economic development agenda, with a focus on attracting investments and showcasing the state.

This strategic approach aligns with Governor Ademola Adeleke's administration, which is promoting infrastructural and social development under the "Imole' initiative to reposition Osun as a prime investment destination.

The government's efforts were highlighted during the upcoming Osun State Dinner and Investment Roundtable scheduled for October, a key event aimed at fostering economic growth through collaboration with private sector stakeholders.

The event's preparations were officially commissioned by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Trade, and Investment, Rev. Bummi Jenyo.

She expressed enthusiasm about the partnerships formed with prime consultants, Mr. Rume Ogane, CEO of Ecosystem Africa Prestige Limited, and Miss Onome Ogo, CEO of Vanom Global Nigeria Limited.

Jenyo emphasized that these collaborations are vital to consolidating the administration's ongoing efforts to position Osun as an attractive hub for social and infrastructural development.

The event was further reinforced by a recent meeting at the commissioner's office, where the prime consultants thanked the government for their confidence.

Mr. Ogane, who is also currently serving as a consultant for the Plateau State Tourism Corporation, and Miss Ogo pledged to work closely with the government's office to explore areas for investment, technical partnerships, sponsorships, and promotional activities.

Their goal is not only to ensure the success of the dinner and investment roundtable but also to support the broader vision of the Adeleke administration for economic revitalization.

This initiative demonstrates the government's strategic use of public-private partnerships to stimulate economic growth, attract investment, and project an image of Osun State as a vibrant, business-friendly environment ready for development.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.