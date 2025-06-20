Tanzania: Six Ngara Residents Sentenced to Death for Killing Couples, Villager

Bukoba — BUKOBA High Court Judge Lilian Itemba has sentenced three residents from Ngara District to death by hanging after convicting them of killing a man and his wife.

State Attorney Gloria Lugeye assisted by Matilda Assey and Alice Mutungi identified the convicts as Julias Ngeze (55), Jackson Bwerere (47) and Selemani Rwandindi (56), all residents of Murugarama village, in Ngara district.

The offence was committed on the night of November 1, 2018 while the motive for the killing was revenge for unpaid amount of money.

Ms Gloria told the high court during hearing of the Criminal Case No 14098/2024 that the late Amos Mfumu (80), had given on loan several cows to the first accused (Ngeze) who was reported to have sold the cows.

On the material date, a group of three bandits who were armed with machetes broke the front door of Amos Mfumu's house and assaulted both Mfumu and his wife, Selina Amos (43) killing them on the spot.

Judge Itemba noted that the evidence was conclusive, saying that the convicts were clearly identified by several witnesses as there was enough solar light.

Judge Itemba also convicted three other residents of murder and sentenced them to death by hanging.

State Attorney Agnes Awino assisted by Gloria Lugeye and Alice Mutungi identified the convicts as Renatus Misigaro (51), Mwendapole Andrew (44) and Kalenzo Ruhinda (54), all residents of Rulenge village, in Ngara District.

The offence was committed on 30 January, 2017 while the motive for the killing was money after the deceased identified as David Bilahisha (52), had sold a part of his land.

Ms Awino told the high court during hearing of the Criminal Case No 25/2019 that on the material date, a group of bandits broke open the front door of the deceased and after entering the house, they tied three children using ropes before heading to Bilahisha's bedroom.

They demanded money from him but after failing to get the money, the bandits mercilessly assaulted him using machetes, killing him instantly