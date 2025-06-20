Tanzania: Majaliwa Stresses Minerals Value Addition

Mbeya — PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has emphasised the importance of value addition in Tanzania's mineral sector, reaffirming the government's commitment to attracting investment that supports domestic processing and industrial growth.

Speaking on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan during the inauguration of the country's first modern copper refinery in Mbugani Ward, Chunya District, Mbeya Region on Wednesday, Mr Majaliwa said the new facility is a clear outcome of the President's bold reforms and investor-friendly environment.

The Mineral Access Systems Tanzania Ltd (MAST) refinery, with a monthly processing capacity of 31,200 tonnes of copper, is expected to boost economic opportunities at both the local and national levels.

"The boldness and innovation of our President, Dr Samia, have significantly advanced the mining sector. This investment is a direct result of improved conditions for doing business," the Premier said.

He called on the Ministry of Minerals and relevant authorities to closely monitor investor operations to ensure compliance with laws, including payment of taxes, environmental conservation and worker safety.

"Investors must respect all legal requirements and prioritise both the safety of workers and the protection of nearby communities," he said.

Mr Majaliwa further urged investors to provide employment opportunities to local residents, especially the youth.

"We've been informed that the Managing Director has already employed around 200 young people. We want to see more youths from Chunya working in this refinery as operations expand," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Deputy Minister for Minerals, Dr Steven Kiruswa, said the facility aligns with Tanzania's mining policy, which mandates that minerals be processed and value-added locally before export. He noted that the MAST refinery is one of nine similar facilities planned across the country.

"This refinery has not yet begun producing finished products, but that is the plan. They aim to manufacture items such as copper rods for electric wires and automotive components," Dr Kiruswa noted.

He said such developments will help position Tanzania as a regional hub for mineral processing, increasing its export capacity for refined rather than raw minerals.

MAST President and CEO Dr Glendon Archer said the company's investment in Tanzania marks the start of a long-term commitment to the country's mining sector.

He also announced plans to establish additional refineries in Dodoma and Arusha.

"We are grateful for the government's support. It is this collaboration that has allowed us to reach this milestone," said Dr Archer.

The copper refinery, a key milestone in Tanzania's industrialisation efforts, represents an investment of more than 10 million US dollars.