Tanzania: Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign Successfully Reaches Over 1,000 Kigamboni Residents, Locals Praise

Dar es Salaam — THE Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign has reached more than 1,000 residents in Kigamboni District, with 401 legal cases successfully resolved, according to the Campaign Coordinator.

Speaking at an event yesterday in Mji Mwema, Kigamboni, the Campaign Coordinator, Ms Gaudensia Mdaki, said the initiative has provided critical legal assistance and education to the community.

"Out of the over 1,000 people reached, more than 500 received legal education on issues such as inheritance, human rights and related mat ters," said Ms Mdaki.

She added that of the 401 resolved cases, 166 involved men and 257 involved women. The campaign continues to expand to other districts.

"We encountered a variety of cases, but land disputes were the most common. Many residents brought up concerns over land ownership and boundaries," Ms Mdaki said.

She also noted the campaign has successfully reached youth by engaging them at workplaces and public gatherings. In addition, the campaign has extended to students at Kigamboni Kibugumo Secondary School in Dar es Sa laam, educating them on legal topics including how to report gender-based violence.

Ms Mdaki urged students to speak up about abuse and report such incidents.

"Do not remain silent if you are beaten, burned, raped, sodomised, locked up, or abused in any other way whether at home, in school, or in the neighbourhood. Report to the police, local authorities, or a trusted neighbour who can alert the right channels," she said.

The campaign, which began in the region two days ago, marks the final stop of a national tour that has covered all 31 regions of Tanzania. It has earned praise for deliver ing free legal assistance and education.

Residents of Kigamboni Municipal Council are en couraged to utilise the free services, which are being of fered across all 10 wards in the district.