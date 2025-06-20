Tanzania: Govt Pledges Urgent Action On Michenzani Sewage Crisis

20 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Issa Yusufu

Zanzibar — MEMBERS of the Zanzibar House of Representatives have raised alarm over deteriorating sanitary conditions in parts of the Michenzani Housing Complex, citing blocked drainage systems and foul odours caused by wastewater leaks.

Led by Kikwajuni Representative Nassor Salim Ali, lawmakers demanded to know what long-term solutions the government has planned to address the issue, noting that the housing area is centrally located and represents the face of Zanzibar's capital.

Responding to the concerns during a question and answers session in the House, the Minister of State in the President's Office for Regional Administration, Local Governments and Special Departments, Masoud Ali Mohamed, acknowledged the problem and assured the House that efforts were already underway.

"To tackle the issue, the President's Office, through the Urban Municipal Council in collaboration with the National Housing Corporation, has started taking action to stop the wastewater discharge at the Michenzani Housing Complex," he said.

Interventions include clearing clogged drainage chambers, repairing damaged ones, removing stagnant wastewater and filling affected areas with gravel.

Additional plans involve estimating the cost of installing a new sewage system to permanently resolve the wastewater challenges and restore the image of the city.

A comprehensive assessment of the problem is also underway to inform a sustainable solution.

