Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Residents Hail Legal Aid Campaign for Resolving Longstanding Issues

Dar es Salaam — KIGAMBONI residents have lauded the Mama Samia Le gal Aid Campaign for helping them overcome legal hurdles that previously seemed impossible to resolve.

They described the campaign as a lifeline for individuals who lacked access to legal assistance due to financial or informational constraints.

Speaking after receiving services, many residents praised the government for a campaign that is actively ad dressing unresolved legal is sues.

They appealed for regular delivery of such services across the country, noting that the initiative helps reduce court case backlogs and promotes awareness of legal rights and duties. One of beneficiaries, Mr Sabato Samwel from Kibugumo, said the campaign helped him resolve a long-pending issue.

He had lost his birth certificate and struggled to access essential services. "I tried several times but couldn't afford the fees. Here, I was warmly welcomed, guided step-by-step and am now finalising the process. I also received legal advice on related matters," he said. Mr Samwel described the service as straightforward and completely free.

"It's simple and excellent. We were welcomed without any hassle. The most important thing is, it's free," he said.

He called for the cam paign's continuity: "Without it, many would still be trapped with unresolved issues. It's crucial for reaching marginalised communities." Another beneficiary, Mwanaheri Hassan, said she was guided through resolving a family dispute involving an unregistered marriage. "I now understand my rights and know how to proceed. This came at the right time. Many disputes can be resolved out of court if proper guidance is available," she said. She recommended establishing similar services at ward level to broaden access.

Mr Pole Gulamali from Gezaulole said he had struggled with a land title issue due to a missing application date document.

"I had submitted many documents, but just one missing item delayed everything," he said.

He noted that many people fail to complete legal process es due to lack of knowledge. "These services are crucial. People don't ignore procedures out of negligence it's because they don't know what to do," he said.