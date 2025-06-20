Tanzania: Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign Initiative Revives Hope for Land Dispute Victim

Dar es Salaam — WHAT happens when a court victory still feels like defeat? For Sara Mtoka from Kimara, that question defined her struggle after losing her home in a fraudulent sale.

But today, she says she sees a path forward thanks to the Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign.

"I heard the campaign announcement and came all the way to Temeke," Ms Sara said, clutch ing her worn legal documents. Her house was auctioned without consent after a group member misused their residential licences to obtain a loan of 20m/-.

"We thought we were helping someone get a small loan. We didn't know she had used our documents," she said. She was out of town when her home was sold. "My daughter called me crying.

That's how I found out." Although she won her case in the Land Court, the buyer filed a stay of execution and Sara without a lawyer had to defend herself. "One day a lawyer following my case advised me to escalate it to the High Court," she said.

ALSO READ: Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign successfully reaches over 1,000 kigamboni residents, locals praise

With his support and guidance from a judge, she filed her case in 2022 and won again. But eviction costs of 6m/- remained an obstacle. That's when the legal aid campaign stepped in.

"They reviewed my documents and explained the next steps. I finally understood the process," she said.

She was referred to the Tanzania Women Lawyers Association (TAWLA) for further support.

"They welcomed me warmly and pledged to stand by me. That meant everything," said Sara.

More than legal advice, the campaign restored her confidence.

"I still face challenges my child is in college, I pay rent, my business is small but now I know I'm not alone," she said.

Her story highlights the real world impact of free legal aid es pecially for women navigating the legal system alone.