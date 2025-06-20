Nigeria: All the Bones On My Face Were Broken - Osimhen Speaks On Injury, Putting On Face Mask

20 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has opened up about the life-threatening facial injury he suffered during a 2021 Serie A clash between Napoli and Inter Milan.

Speaking in a recent interview with Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze, Osimhen recalled the brutal collision at the San Siro.

"It was a game against Inter Milan in San Siro," he said. "My teammates crossed the ball, so I wanted to head the ball and the guy was bringing his own head and hit my face. All the bones on my face were broken."

The clash with Inter defender Milan Škriniar left Osimhen with multiple fractures to his cheekbone and eye socket, requiring immediate surgery.

The striker described losing consciousness momentarily after the impact.

"I was seeing blank until their goalkeeper touched me -- that was when I knew I was alive. It was a near-death injury."

He continued: "After about ten minutes on the floor, I stood and was taken directly to the hospital."

Initially unaware of the extent of the damage, Osimhen resisted surgery.

"I asked our team doctor when I would play again. I never knew the injury was that bad. Then, they did an X-ray... The doctor came and said I had to do surgery, as quickly as possible. I said I am not doing surgery. I cannot allow you to cut my face. He said no, they will go through my jaw and I cannot eat there for the rest of my life."

To protect his face post-surgery, doctors recommended the use of a mask -- which Osimhen still wears today.

"It was recommended and the doctor said, left for him he will keep on wearing it (the mask) till he's done.

So I asked him what's the risk and he said, 'if you get the same hit again, you're done."'

Reflecting on the gravity of the incident, Osimhen admitted, "There are worst injuries in football but I could have lost my eyes. That's the reason why I put on the mask, so I can jump and head."

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.