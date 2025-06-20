Nigeria: All the Bones On My Face Were Broken - Osimhen Speaks On Injury, Putting On Face Mask

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has opened up about the life-threatening facial injury he suffered during a 2021 Serie A clash between Napoli and Inter Milan.

Speaking in a recent interview with Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze, Osimhen recalled the brutal collision at the San Siro.

"It was a game against Inter Milan in San Siro," he said. "My teammates crossed the ball, so I wanted to head the ball and the guy was bringing his own head and hit my face. All the bones on my face were broken."

The clash with Inter defender Milan Škriniar left Osimhen with multiple fractures to his cheekbone and eye socket, requiring immediate surgery.

The striker described losing consciousness momentarily after the impact.

"I was seeing blank until their goalkeeper touched me -- that was when I knew I was alive. It was a near-death injury."

He continued: "After about ten minutes on the floor, I stood and was taken directly to the hospital."

Initially unaware of the extent of the damage, Osimhen resisted surgery.

"I asked our team doctor when I would play again. I never knew the injury was that bad. Then, they did an X-ray... The doctor came and said I had to do surgery, as quickly as possible. I said I am not doing surgery. I cannot allow you to cut my face. He said no, they will go through my jaw and I cannot eat there for the rest of my life."

To protect his face post-surgery, doctors recommended the use of a mask -- which Osimhen still wears today.

"It was recommended and the doctor said, left for him he will keep on wearing it (the mask) till he's done.

So I asked him what's the risk and he said, 'if you get the same hit again, you're done."'

Reflecting on the gravity of the incident, Osimhen admitted, "There are worst injuries in football but I could have lost my eyes. That's the reason why I put on the mask, so I can jump and head."

Vanguard News