Nigeria: FG to Inaugurate Abia Sections of Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway Soon - Umahi

The federal government has said that two key sections of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in Abia will be commissioned before the end of the year.

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, disclosed this on Thursday during a meeting with Gov. Alex Otti of Abia in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, after an inspection tour of ongoing federal road projects in the state.

He said that the two sections of the expressway, which include the Umuahia to Aba and Port Harcourt to Aba routes, "represent a major step forward in infrastructure development in the South-East.

According to him, the Umuahia-to-Aba section, being handled by Arab Contractors, was "on track for inauguration in December".

He also said that the Aba to Port Harcourt lane would be ready for inauguration in November.

The minister praised Otti for his cooperation in facilitating the removal of traders and waste along the Umuahia-Aba route of the expressway, which had previously delayed construction.

He described the governor as "a man with a golden heart" and an example of how non-partisan collaboration can accelerate development.

Umahi listed some ongoing federal projects in the South-East to include the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road, Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Road, and the recently awarded Afikpo Road.

Umahi also highlighted the funding challenges facing the federal government.

According to him, the Bola Tinubu-led administration inherited 2,604 federal road projects, valued at ₦13 trillion in 2023, but the total cost had since risen above ₦20 trillion.

He said that in light of the financial burden, state governments were urged to take over certain federal roads but clarified that such interventions would not be reimbursed.

He, however, encouraged state governments to toll the federal roads they rehabilitated in order to recover their investments.

Umahi further pointed out that the president was enjoying "growing support" from governors in the South-East, regardless of their different political affiliations, because of his commitment to delivering projects in the region.

"If you want me to tell you, the quantum of projects going on in the South-East is the same that is going on in all the other geopolitical zones.

"So, we have every reason as people of the South-East, irrespective of different party affiliations, to stand with this man who is standing with the South-East.

"This will help to rewrite our history and relaunch us into the mainstream of the Federal Government.

"I will beat my chest to say that all the governors of the South-East are standing with the president.

"They are standing with him because of the love he has for the South-East and based on the previous relationship they had with him.

"It is clear that nothing removes relationship; not even partisan politics can remove relationship," he said.

Umahi revealed that the president would be visiting Abia soon to inaugurate completed projects, including those on the Enugu-Port Harcourt corridor.

He described Tinubu as "a man of infrastructure", whose leadership was transforming Nigeria's road network.

He expressed the Federal Government's commitment to deepening collaboration with willing state governments to fast-track project delivery across the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Responding, Otti said that collaboration between the state and federal government remained a significant factor for facilitating even socioeconomic development.

He emphasised that governance, not politics, should drive development and praised the Federal Government's support for key infrastructure projects in Abia, including the recently completed Port Harcourt Road in Aba.

He said that the focus on rehabilitation of federal roads should be on delivering benefits to the people, regardless of which tier of government executed the project.

He highlighted the impact of infrastructure on trade, citing gratitude from freight forwarders in the state who, he said, "reported that goods now move from the wharf in Rivers to Aba in hours, instead of days". (NAN)(