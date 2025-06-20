Algeria: Measures Taken for National Diaspora, Strong Gesture From President Tebboune

ALGERIA-The instructions given by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, during the last Council of Ministers regarding arrangements for welcoming members of the national community residing abroad during the summer season, serve as a key building block and a strong gesture from the President of the Republic towards the diaspora.

These instructions aim to strengthen the mechanisms for receiving and taking care of Algerians living abroad, especially during the summer season.

The President of the Republic ordered that all necessary steps and measures be taken to "ensure better care and provide valuable services" to members of the Algerian community at airports and ports, for Algerian passports holders throughout the summer season through streamlined entry processes.

In this respect, the Secretary General of the Dynamic Movement of the Algerian Community in France (MOUDAF), Nasser Khabat, applauded this "strong gesture" from the President of the Republic which demonstrates "the attention he pays to our nationals wherever they may be."

He also expressed his "great satisfaction" with this instruction which stresses "the unwavering engagement of Algerians abroad in the national dynamic", while reaffirming MODAF's commitment to collaborate with national institutions to bolster ties between the diaspora and Algeria.

For his part, the People's National Assembly's representative of the national community abroad, Deputy Fares Rahmani, expressed his gratitude for the attention that the President of the Republic pays to the community's concerns, whether at the level of airports or ports or consular services, as well as the measures aimed at facilitating the national diaspora's investment in their homeland.

He also welcomed the decision that allows Algerians holding expired passports, and who have obtained a valid foreign passport for at least six months, the possibility of entering the national territory through ports and airports, calling it a "beneficial and long-awaited" measure, especially given the great demand recorded this year at the level of consulates for passport renewals.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the facilitations for the benefit of the diaspora which allow them to enter with their vehicles through various Algerian ports, emphasizing the importance of this measure in facilitating the return of Algerian families during the summer season.

He underscored that "the Algerian community abroad, especially in France, is very satisfied with the attention that the President of the Republic pays to community members, aimed at facilitating their return to the country and simplifying travel procedures, especially during the summer season," affirming the "positive impact" of these measures including the possibility of buying plane tickets at low prices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Deputy also noted that these measures reflect the President of the Republic's commitment to the community and to improving the conditions of its reception and entry to the country, especially during the summer season.

For his part, the coordinator of civil society associations for the Algerian community abroad, Najah Jamei, commended the tireless efforts of the President of the Republic in favor of the community, affirming that since assuming the presidency of the Republic "he has consistently prioritized the concerns of Algerians living abroad."

He also praised the measures that were taken recently at the level of ports and airports, especially the establishment of "green corridors" dedicated to Algerian families coming from abroad which enable quick passage at customs and security checkpoints.

These measures underscore the attention that the President of the Republic pays to the diaspora, who affirmed in his meetings with members of this community during his various visits abroad, the necessity of taking care of the concerns expressed by Algerians residing abroad.