Kenya's Kipyegon Takes Aim At Being First Woman to Break 4-Minute Mile Barrier

Faith Kipyegon wants Paris to be her lucky place once again.

On June 26, she will attempt to become the first woman to break the four-minute mile barrier at Charlety Stadium in the French capital, the same venue where the three-time Olympic champion reset the women's 1,500-meter world record to 3:49.04 during last year's "Meeting de Paris" Diamond League event.

With fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge having proven that "No human is limited" through his iconic sub-two-hour marathon, Kipyegon now aims to embody her own motto -- "What a man can do, a woman can do" -- with this historic mile attempt.

Kipyegon, 31, recently made a rare appearance at a virtual press conference, after announcing her "Breaking4" challenge in late April.

Reflecting on the journey leading up to this defining moment, Kipyegon spoke of her unwavering belief in "being mentally strong, believing in training, believing in waking up to empower the next generation."

"Believing in everything that has been from my younger time when I was running barefoot to where I am now has really given me that drive to still wake up, go for training and just be strong," she said, beaming.

Since British runner Sir Roger Bannister first broke the four-minute barrier nearly 70 years ago, running 3:59.4 in 1954, no woman has come closer than Kipyegon, who holds the women's mile world record at 4:07.64.

To trim nearly eight seconds off her personal best, set at the 2023 Herculis meet in Monaco, is undeniably a monumental challenge. Still, Kipyegon, wearing her trademark braided hairstyle, said she has made few changes to her training routine.

"What my coach always gives me is the same workout I've been doing for the Olympics or World Championships," she said. "But heading to this race, the mindset is different."

Venturing into uncharted territory, with no precedent to follow, Kipyegon admitted the sub-four-minute goal is "no easy thing to do."

For a trailblazer who began racing competitively at 14, the greatest challenge, she said, is to "think."

"How will I run this race? How will I cross the 800-meter mark? How will I cross that 1,200-meter mark? ... Everybody thinks, how are we going to get rid of these seven seconds? I think the same."

Kipyegon is wrapping up training in Kenya's high-altitude Rift Valley, under the guidance of coach Patrick Sang, the same mentor who helped propel Kipchoge to global stardom.

"Father-like" Sang has been by her side since she joined his team in 2019 after maternity leave. "Coach Patrick always tells me, 'Be patient, just focus,' and 'When you train hard, you'll get it done.' I believe in my coach," she said.

Kipyegon's training base lies near the small village in Nakuru County where she grew up. As a child, she would run the four-kilometer route between home and school several times a day, a routine that continued until she completed Grade 8.

Now the mother of a seven-year-old daughter, Alyn, Kipyegon remains deeply rooted in the highlands, drawing motivation from motherhood as she pushes for athletic greatness and aims to inspire the next generation.

Kipyegon usually wakes around 5:30 a.m., though even for a seasoned athlete, rising early can be tough. The thought of inspiring young girls, especially her daughter, she said, gives her the strength to start each day.

"My message to young girls, especially the little ones like my daughter Alyn, is 'do not limit yourself.' They have to dream and fulfill their dreams. The next generation is looking up to us to show them the way, and this is what I am doing now," Kipyegon said, describing her career as "a journey of inspiring the next generation."

With just days to go before her historic attempt, Kipyegon said, "I just want to be myself, think positively, wait for next week, and simply enjoy the day."

She chose "Try Everything" as her pre-race hype song and described her mindset heading into the race with one word: "Strong."

"Funny movies make me laugh and put tension a little bit away," she added.

For race day, Kipyegon is expected to wear custom-designed kit in her favorite color, purple, with green accents to symbolize both her Kenyan roots and the future generation she hopes to uplift.

Among those expected to greet her at the finish line will be Kipchoge himself.

"Having somebody like Eliud, who has tried before an attempt like this at the finish line, and my family, and in front of all my fans, that we have achieved what many people think is impossible, it will be really special for me," Kipyegon beamed.

The ever-smiling Kenyan said crossing the line in under four minutes would feel "so great."

"It will be historic," said Kipyegon.