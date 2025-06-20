Nigeria: Two Killed, Two Abducted As Suspected Cultists Attack Anambra Community - Police

The police in Anambra State have confirmed the attack and killings.

At least two persons were killed on Thursday when suspected cultists attacked residents of Oko, a community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria's South-east, the police has said.

The incident, PREMIUM TIMES, happened at about 8 p.m. near the popular Federal Polytechnic Oko in the community.

Residents told this newspaper that the suspected cultists stormed the community on a motorcycle and in a Lexus SUV, with no number plates, and targeted some of the victims.

One of the residents, Duke Ezeh, said the attackers appeared to be on a mission to avenge the death of a suspected cultist who was killed by a rival cult group in the area two weeks ago.

"They (the attackers) went to the shops of their targets and shot them dead," Mr Ezeh said, explaining that what happened was not indiscriminate shootings.

"They drove to the shop of a guy selling gas, shot him dead and moved to the shop of another guy selling barbecue at a drinking joint and killed him," he said.

Another resident, Jude Ejiofor, said two others who were hit by stray bullets also died in a shooting at a drinking joint which houses a section where students charge their mobile phones.

He also said that two others - a lady and a man said to be a non-academic staff member of the polytechnic - were hit by stray bullets, but were revived at a hospital after the attack.

The resident said the gunmen also abducted two other yet-to-be-identified persons during the attack.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that all the attacks occurred outside the premises of the polytechnic.

However, many students were said to have fled the polytechnic campus out of fear.

Police speak

The police in Anambra State have confirmed the attack and killings in a statement on Friday morning.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in the state, however, said in the statement that only two persons were killed and two others abducted during the attack.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said a joint security team had taken over the community to forestall further breakdown of the law.

He said the security team comprised the police, personnel of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, the Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps and vigilante operatives.

"Two victims including a lady who is currently receiving treatment in a hospital were rescued. Sadly, the incident recorded the death of two persons and the alleged abduction of two others," he said.

"Four persons were allegedly wounded including a lady that is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. The two others were allegedly abducted at the Tipper junction before they fled the scene."

The spokesperson said the police command in the state has called for calm as operatives had already begun investigations to track down the hoodlums.

Cultism in Anambra

Like other parts of Nigeria, Anambra State, appears notorious for cult activities.

Earlier this week, police foiled a cult initiation ceremony in Nawfia, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state and arrested six suspects.

In October last year, four people were killed in a clash between two rival cult groups in the community.

In July 2023, suspected cultists beheaded a rival cult leader in another community in Anambra, and in November 2022, six people were shot dead in Awka, Anambra, during a shootout between two rival cult groups, amongst a series of similar killings in the state.

Cultism, mixed with the deadly activities of separatist groups in Anambra, has complicated the security challenges in the South-eastern state.

Meanwhile, cultism, also known as secret societies, is outlawed in Nigeria.

In Anambra State, cultism is outlawed by the Anambra State Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Law, 2024.

The law provides that any person who is a member of a secret cult, has committed an offence whether or not in possession of an offensive weapon, and is liable, on conviction, to imprisonment for life or a minimum of 21 years imprisonment without an option of fine