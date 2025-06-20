Kenya: State Rolls Out to Campaign Register Every Kenyan and Their Dependents in SHA

20 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto says the government is rolling out a campaign to register every Kenyan and their dependents in Social Health Authority to enhance health planning.

Speaking during the Third National Executive Retreat, Ruto announced that the exercise will give the national and devolved governments the ability to plan for health adequately by providing the right number of staff, equipment, and medical supplies.

He said on average, 50,000 Kenyans register on the Social Health Authority healthcare system every day.

The President attributed the increase in registration to the need for Kenyans to access health facilities at all levels for free once they make payments.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.