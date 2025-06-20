Zimbabwe: Muguti Raises Alarm Over Harare's 'Hidden Homes'

Jeffrey Moyo/IRIN
An unfinished government housing project (file photo).
20 June 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Takudzwa Tondoya

Presidential Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Engineer Tafadzwa Muguti has highlighted the escalating housing crisis in the Harare metropolitan area during a national economic consultative forum.

Speaking at the forum, Muguti revealed alarming statistics indicating that the region is grappling with approximately 60,000 illegal homes, a significant increase from 56,200 three years ago.

"In Chitungwiza alone, I think we're sitting around 20-something thousand illegal homes so, if you have 60,000 illegal homes, it means you have 60,000 illegal communities," he said.

Muguti noted that these illegal homes lack proper addresses, making it difficult to collect taxes and provide essential services.

"So, we have 60,000 homes in the province with no address So, we have 60,000 homes in the province with no address A good example is Harare South," he said.

He added that at times, local authorities are forced to collect the taxes from people who are not even paying their rates and taxes

"Once those people get sick from cholera, it is the same local authority that now needs to control the cholera pandemic," he said.

Muguti said he has hopes that the dialogues will help to curb the illegal housing crisis

"I'm hoping this dialogue will really discuss this and see how to fix it. Because the moment you say we'll regularize them you are also encouraging the land baron to go ahead and create more thousand illegal homes," he said.

Muguti also raised concerns about the role of local councilors in exacerbating the situation

"We have challenges where even councilors themselves, Chitungwiza and Harare, especially Chitungwiza, we have councilors who are now leading the invasions, let's regularise the guys who are buying the resorts. Because he led the invasion and sold the stands," he said.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.