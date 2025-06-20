South Africa: Nyhontso Calls for Bold Action to Reverse Native Land Act Legacy

20 June 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Mzwanele Nyhontso, has called for bold and decisive steps to reverse the legacy of the Native Land Act of 1913.

Reflecting on the 112th anniversary of the enactment of the Natives Land Act of 1913 in South Africa, which came into effect on June 19, 1913 (Act No. 27 of 1913), Minister Nyhontso said the legislation left an indelible mark on the country's history.

"This legislation had a profound and devastating impact on the lives of Black people. It was a calculated, cruel instrument and strategy of mass dispossession, that successfully entrenched racial segregation and economic inequality," Nyhontso said.

The Native Land Act restricted Black South Africans to only 7% of the land, forcing them into designated "native reserves", while reserving the rest of the country's land for white ownership.

Crucially, it prohibited Black citizens from owning land outside these areas, stripping millions of their ability to farm and sustain their families.

The Minister said through the prohibition of Black South Africans, from owning land outside the designated so called native reserves, the act "stripped millions of their ability to sustain themselves, their families, and communities, through farming which was the main economic activity".

"The immediate aftermath of the passing of the Native Land Act was the violent and merciless eviction of people from their land, their cattle and crops were confiscated, and their homes were destroyed. Up until that point in history, the African had led a lifestyle of self- sufficiency.

"Black people were stripped of their dignity, effectively forcing them into exploitative farm labour contracts. The act laid the foundation for the migrant system that provided a constant supply of cheap labour for the mines and industries," the Minister said.

Nyhontso reaffirmed the department's commitment to reversing this legacy through the implementation of appropriate legislation, policies and land reform programmes.

He said the department will intensify its efforts to restore land rights to the historically dispossessed and the equitable redistribution of land.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.