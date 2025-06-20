In the heart of Southern Africa, a quiet political storm is brewing--and its epicenter is Zambia. A growing number of Zambians, frustrated by rising living costs, policy U-turns, and failed promises under President Hakainde Hichilema, are shifting their eyes towards a seasoned political tactician with a legacy of making presidents: Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF).

But this time, KBF isn't crafting a winning script for someone else. He's stepping onto the stage himself--and the ripple effects are reaching as far as Malawi.

KBF: The Man Who Makes Presidents

To understand KBF's gravity, you must first understand his record. In 2011, it was Kelvin Fube Bwalya who ran the flawless Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) operation that helped deliver victory to Michael Sata and the Patriotic Front (PF). In 2015 and 2016, it was KBF who maneuvered the legal chessboard to install and retain Edgar Lungu as president.

Then, after a bitter fallout with Lungu over the illegal third-term bid, KBF again turned the tide--this time by helping Hakainde Hichilema craft a winning campaign strategy that ended years of UPND frustration. That's three presidents in just over a decade, all with the fingerprints of one man: KBF.

Yet each time, he stood behind the curtain. Each time, his strategic genius was sidelined once the champagne bottles popped.

From Kingmaker to King: A National Duty

Now, as Zambia faces record youth unemployment, worsening cost of living, and strained international relations, many believe it's time for the kingmaker to become the king.

Zambians are increasingly comparing HH to King Saul--a man who had his chance but lost favor with the people--while KBF is being likened to the biblical David, anointed to lead the people out of despair.

"This is no longer about ambition," says a Lusaka-based political analyst. "It's about national rescue. Zambia needs a man who understands power, law, and regional diplomacy--and that man is KBF."

Why Malawians Are Rallying Behind Him

It's not just Zambians who are watching this political turn with interest. A growing number of Malawians are publicly backing KBF, impressed by his economic vision, policy clarity, and his pro-trade regional agenda.

KBF has consistently called for deeper investment, trade, and border integration between Malawi and Zambia, proposing a joint economic corridor stretching from Chipata to Mchinji and Lilongwe, with shared logistics infrastructure, tax incentives for cross-border businesses, and harmonized energy policies.

"Unlike our leaders, this man speaks like someone who understands that our economies are interlinked," says Martha Zimba, a Malawian entrepreneur in Lilongwe. "He talks of regional wealth, not just national slogans."

Malawians, still reeling from currency devaluation, corruption scandals, and unfulfilled Tonse Alliance promises, are seeing hope not at home--but next door.

Tonse Alliance 2.0?

Now whispers are growing of a Tonse Alliance 2.0--but this time, not in Malawi, in Zambia. And its name might just be Kelvin Fube Bwalya.

At 62, KBF brings the ideal blend of experience and energy. His background as a lawyer, a strategist, and a patriot gives him wide appeal--from the Copperbelt to Southern Province, from border traders to young voters craving honest leadership.

And for the ruling UPND, that should be terrifying.

Because KBF is not a protest candidate. He is the architect of victories. And this time, he is playing to win.

A Regional Future at Stake

KBF's rise is more than a domestic Zambian story. It is a regional awakening. In a time when Southern African nations are either backsliding or stagnating, KBF's vision for economic integration, honest leadership, and strategic growth offers a new model.

If Zambians don't seize this moment, they might just miss the chance to rescue not only their nation--but to lead the region into a new chapter of unity and shared prosperity.

Zambia must prosper--and Kelvin Fube Bwalya might just be the man to make it happen.