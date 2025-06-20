Kenya: Nyanza ACK Bishops Call for Disbandment of Dci Unit

20 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Nyanza Bishops are now championing for the disbandment of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

They are accusing the unit of being behind a spate of disappearances, harassment and killings of Kenyans.

Maseno South Bishop Charles Onginjo called on President William Ruto to stand up and defend Kenyans.

"Acknowledging the fact that the president is the symbol of unity, we are disappointed that President William Ruto has virtually failed to stand with the ordinary Kenyans who are the target of police brutality," he said.

Bishop Onginjo says time has come for the DCI to be phased out for the good of Kenyans.

He says President Ruto must use the powers given to him by Kenyans under the Constitution to bring sanity in the security forces.

The Bishops accused DCI of being a dreaded unit being used by those in power to harass and maim Kenyans.

"We cannot and will not keep quiet when a unit of the police paid by taxpayers' money becomes a terror gang licensed to kill," he said.

Speaking during a press conference in Kisumu on Friday at the New Cathedral Church bringing together Bishops from the six counties in Nyanza, Bishop Onginjo noted that at the moment, there is no difference between DCI and the terror gangs harassing the people across the country.

He says trust of the people is waning on the police, predicting that it will create a culture of violence, retaliation and anarchy.

"When it reaches a point when people see the police as enemies' number one then you know that we have lost the nation to lawlessness," he said.

Bishop Onginjo told President Ruto to rise up and show leadership noting that condolences alone is not enough to cool the anger of Kenyans.

The Regional Chairman, David Kodia who is also the Bishop of Bondo, says the regional bishops are converging in Kisumu for a national prayer.

"We are here for prayers and reflections on the current issues bedeviling the nation," he said.

