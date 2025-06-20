Kenya: Janerose Omondi Appointed Acting CEO of Privatization Commission

Nairobi — Janerose Omondi has been appointed acting executive director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Privatization Commission, taking over from Dr. Joseph Koskey, who has completed his two terms in office.

Before her elevation, Dr. Omondi served as transactions manager at the commission for over seven years, where she played a key role in structuring privatization deals.

"Dr. Joseph Koskey has today handed over the Privatization Commission leadership to Dr. Janerose Omondi, in an acting capacity," the commission noted.

She brings a wealth of experience in finance, auditing, investment, and project management sectors critical to the commission's mandate of driving private sector participation in public assets.

Her appointment comes as the government intensifies efforts to reform and streamline state corporations, with privatization seen as a key lever to boost efficiency and ease fiscal pressures.

The leadership change is expected to provide continuity while aligning with government efforts to attract investment and improve the performance of public enterprises.

On October 9, 2023, President William Ruto assented to the Privatization Bill 2023, empowering the National Treasury to privatize 25 identified state-owned entities without parliamentary approval.