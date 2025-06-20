South Africa: Higher Education Hosts Youth Outreach in Mpumalanga

The Department of Higher Education and Training has successfully held a Youth Month Community Outreach Programme at Ehlanzeni Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College, supporting students and local youth in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

The week's programme, held in partnership with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and the Deputy Minister, Dr Mimmy Gondwe's Helpdesk, provided a vital platform for students to raise concerns and receive real-time assistance on matters including funding queries, delayed results, and the issuance of diplomas and certificates.

"The Youth Month Community Outreach Programme aims to deliver higher education support services directly to students. It is important for us as a department to always be visible, responsive, and impactful, so our students can progress well academically," Gondwe said during the engagement.

The Deputy Minister said the helpdesk will continue to play a crucial role in the programme, providing support to all students and addressing queries in real time, marking a significant step in ensuring effective student engagement.

Upon assuming office, the Deputy Minister quickly established the helpdesk, showing the government's dedication to supporting students and stakeholders in the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector.

Among the most frequently managed queries are tracking of student diploma applications, NSFAS related matter including applications, appeals, issuing of allowances, student admissions, and verification of registered institutions of higher education.

To ensure efficient and accurate support, the helpdesk works in close coordination with key units within the Department of Higher Education and Training. These include the Examinations and Diplomas section, as well as the TVET and university branches within the department, and NSFAS.

To date, the DM's helpdesk has handled a total of 27 658 queries, with an impressive resolution rate of 89%.

"I am encouraged by the positive and visible impact the Helpdesk is making in the PSET sector. It provides students and stakeholders with a trusted platform to escalate their issues. I urge students to continue using this service and to contact us at DMsdesk@dhet.gov.za," the Deputy Minister said.

The Youth Month Community Outreach Programme will head to the Western Cape next week.