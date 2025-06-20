South Africa: Higher Education Hosts Youth Outreach in Mpumalanga

20 June 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Higher Education and Training has successfully held a Youth Month Community Outreach Programme at Ehlanzeni Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College, supporting students and local youth in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

The week's programme, held in partnership with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and the Deputy Minister, Dr Mimmy Gondwe's Helpdesk, provided a vital platform for students to raise concerns and receive real-time assistance on matters including funding queries, delayed results, and the issuance of diplomas and certificates.

"The Youth Month Community Outreach Programme aims to deliver higher education support services directly to students. It is important for us as a department to always be visible, responsive, and impactful, so our students can progress well academically," Gondwe said during the engagement.

The Deputy Minister said the helpdesk will continue to play a crucial role in the programme, providing support to all students and addressing queries in real time, marking a significant step in ensuring effective student engagement.

Upon assuming office, the Deputy Minister quickly established the helpdesk, showing the government's dedication to supporting students and stakeholders in the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector.

Among the most frequently managed queries are tracking of student diploma applications, NSFAS related matter including applications, appeals, issuing of allowances, student admissions, and verification of registered institutions of higher education.

To ensure efficient and accurate support, the helpdesk works in close coordination with key units within the Department of Higher Education and Training. These include the Examinations and Diplomas section, as well as the TVET and university branches within the department, and NSFAS.

To date, the DM's helpdesk has handled a total of 27 658 queries, with an impressive resolution rate of 89%.

"I am encouraged by the positive and visible impact the Helpdesk is making in the PSET sector. It provides students and stakeholders with a trusted platform to escalate their issues. I urge students to continue using this service and to contact us at DMsdesk@dhet.gov.za," the Deputy Minister said.

The Youth Month Community Outreach Programme will head to the Western Cape next week.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.