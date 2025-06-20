He came, saw and conquered Namibian football pitches with pride and confidence. Retired Hungry Lions Football Club shot stopper, Doobra protégé Isaac Basson, famously known as 'Ou Les' shortened for Lesley, was a beast between the sticks. Elder brother to the equally gifted goal poacher Justice Basson, the two brothers set the local football scene alight during their unbroken service and loyalty to the 'Brave Lions of Judah'.

A proud product of the revered St Joseph's Secondary School (Dobra) located north-east of Namibia's commercial hub Windhoek, 'Ou Les' demonstrated amazing talent and maturity way belying his young age during his stint at the unofficial 'School of Excellence' Dobra (football wise).

Upon completing his elementary education at Dobra, the agile young goalie retreated to his hometown Windhoek, in pursuit of furthering his academic aspirations at the predominantly coloured/basters Ellah du Plessis High School in Khomasdal. Tellingly, Boeta Les didn't take long to dislodge regular net guard Davido Hendricks, from between the sticks, wrestling the number one jersey from the lanky net-guard. His exploits between the posts for the school's senior football team caught the attention of talent scouts from ambitious Katutura OD outfit Hungry Lions. 'Ou Les' kick-started his long and winding football journey with Young Terrors and also had a short stint with Marokko Swallows. He briefly exchanged turns with the Lions' new recruit young goal minder Barry Rukoro manning the sticks before he shot to prominence when the equally brilliant Rukoro left for Gobabis, where he found refuge with Epako giants Desert Rollers.

Unsurprisingly, the Dobra product cemented his position as the designated number one net guard and as they say, the rest is history. 'Ou Les' played a pivotal role propelling the youthful side to their inevitable promotion to the Central Football Association (CFA) elite league in 1983.

He was part of the Invincible Lions side that swept their opponents aside to clinch the coveted second tier league title without dropping a single point during the entire season.

A fearless shot stopper, Ou Les was stationed between the sticks when the Brave Lions of Judah dispatched Chief Santos in the final of the maiden edition of the short lived Chairman Trophy at the compact SKW stadium in 1985.

The uncompromising Lions saw off their much fancied opponents 1-0 via Ou Les' younger brother Justice Basson's late strike to give the OD outfit their first major silverware. Soon afterwards, 'Ou Les' was selected to represent his motherland in the final of the South African Inter-Provincial Impala Cup against the visiting Northern Cape at the old Katutura stadium in 1985.

Hosts South West Africa (SWA/Namibia), won by two unanswered goals (2-0), via the boots of captain fantastic' Bertus Damon, and the electrifying tricky winger Lucky Richter scoring a goal apiece for Dios Engelbrecht's hastily assembled but fired-up side.

Understudy to the departed Ramblers FC acrobatic goalie Peter Schwartzer, 'Ou Les' was an unused substitute for the home team. Nevertheless, he walked away with a gold medal from the prestigious Inter-Provincial showpiece.

Additionally, the fearless agile shot stopper was deservedly included in the star-studded National Soccer Super League (NSSL) Invitational Eleven for exhibition matches against visiting South African opponents Ace Mates, Bush Bucks, and The Birds, in that sequence.

A dedicated steadfast one-club man, the likeable goalie continued to keep goal for the maroon and white shining stripe outfit unlit his inevitable retirement from playing competitive football way in to the late 30s. The brother turned his hand to refereeing and ranks among the most competent match officials in the domestic topflight league.

Truthfully, 'Ou Les' will go down in history as the longest serving goalkeeper to have worn the number one jersey for the 'Brave Lions of Judah'. The much adored acrobatic net-guard has represented his native land (SWA/Namibia), in the South African Inter-House armed multi-sports games in neighboring South Africa.

He enjoyed a successful short stint with Tseiblaagte's youthful outfit Young Beauties during boarding at the J.A Nel Secondary School in 'Kitmaro' sharing the number one jersey with Mabos Vries. "Utterly devastated, gutted, and left with many questions than answers," wrote visibly shaken and tearful former teammate Sir Wellaz Kazondunge in a moving tribute on the club's WhatsApp Group.

"Your death has come very untimely; I've taken your heal issues very lightly as I simply never wanted to think about the inevitable nor did I expect it to happen at this hour. Even though I don't know the purpose of your calling to eternal life, I just can't digest as to why you have dared to transition to eternity before Janna. That's so unfair because you ought to have been looking after Janna till the end of time.

"But I know from our casual small talks that you had not taken your brother's illness exactly well. Now that you are gone, myself being a stern believer in life after death, talk to my ancestors including all the departed servants of the 'Brave Lions of Judah' that have predeceased you, notably our Commander-in-Chief Ben Uanivi, Molaiks, Shakes, and captain fantastic Billy.

"Ask them for healing for Janna and take all his suffering with you. Let your life be a sacrifice to Janna's healing. My sincere condolences to the close-knit family of the 'Brave Lions of Judah', grieving spouse, children, entire Basson and related families," reads the touching tribute verbatim.

A jack of all trades, off the pitch 'Ou Les' was a staunch music lover who voluntarily hung around the Baronages pop band occupying the less glamorous portfolio of 'roadie'. He leaves behind his spouse Emily, five children - a daughter and a quartet of sons.