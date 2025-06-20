Namibia: Cholera Outbreak Declared in Opuwo

Health minister Dr Esperance Luvindao officially declared cholera an outbreak in the Opuwo district of the Kunene region, for which six of the eight cases were reported to be from one household.

The minister said the cholera response includes the rapid deployment of emergency teams to affected areas to provide immediate medical care, conduct disease surveillance and implement control measures.

Surveillance and laboratory testing have been strengthened to ensure prompt case detection and accurate diagnosis, helping track the disease and assess the effectiveness of interventions.

Cholera is a highly contagious disease that spreads through the ingestion of contaminated water and/or food, often due to inadequate sanitation and hygiene practices. It can cause severe diarrhoea and dehydration, and if not treated promptly, it can lead to death. The rapid onset and potentially fatal consequences of cholera make it a formidable public health threat.

"On 13 June 2025, the ministry updated the public and notified the World Health Organisation (WHO) of a suspected cholera outbreak in the Opuwo District," she said.

Dr Luvindao said this notification followed the presentation of four individuals (three children and one adult) from the Opuwo District at the Opuwo District Hospital with symptoms consistent with cholera.

"All the first four cases were from the same household. Tragically, one of the cases died due to severe dehydration. This loss underscores the severity of the situation and reinforces our determination to combat this public health concern with every resource at our disposal," stated Luvindao.

These cases are all reported to have originated locally. By the WHO standards for cholera management, one confirmed cholera case that is locally transmitted amounts to an outbreak.

"The health and well-being of every person in Namibia are paramount, and the ministry is committed to safeguarding this fundamental right. Our mission is to provide comprehensive and people-centred health services through transformative, and collaborative actions. This commitment is not merely a statement of intent but a driving force behind every decision and initiative we undertake," she added.

The minister noted that cholera is not merely a health issue; it is an indicator of inequity and a reflection of underlying social development challenges. The persistence of cholera in any community signifies gaps in access to clean water, sanitation, and basic healthcare services. The prevention and control of cholera require a concerted effort from all social sectors of government, non-governmental organisations, community-based organisations, and the media fraternity," Luvindao said.

She said that Oral Rehydration Points (ORPs) and Cholera Treatment Units (CTUs) have been established to offer life-saving hydration therapy and specialised treatment for those affected, reducing mortality and supporting full recovery.

Earlier this month on 4 June, 20 African Union Member States affected by cholera convened for a high-level virtual meeting, following a call by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and under the leadership of Zambia's president and AU Champion on Cholera Hakainde Hichilema.

Hichilema reaffirmed his commitment to report back to the AU Assembly on progress.

"We have issued a clear Call to Action. Now we must deliver--through scaled-up domestic investments, strengthened cross-border coordination, and community-driven responses. Africa needs one continental IMST, one community-centred plan, and one accountability framework," Hichilema said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated as of May 2025, Africa has reported approximately 130 000 cholera cases and 2 700 deaths, representing 60% of global reported cases and an alarming 93.5% of cholera-related deaths. Angola, the DRC, Sudan and South Sudan remain among the most severely affected.

Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, emphasised the systemic drivers of the crisis--limited WASH infrastructure, insecurity, weak coordination and vaccine shortages.

"Africa needs 54 million doses of oral cholera vaccine annually but receives barely half. This gap is unacceptable. Urgent action is needed to scale up local production and secure supply," he said.