Uganda: Police Impound Drones for Dangerous Loading On Upcountry Routes

At least four vehicles, including commuter taxis, popularly known as Drones, were last evening impounded impounded for dangerous loading and violating traffic safety regulations.

The vehicles--bearing registration numbers SSD 521 BH, UA 740K, SSD 749 BN, and SSD 564 BE--were intercepted in Kawempe while en route to West Nile and South Sudan.

The vehicles were found to be dangerously overloaded and travelling late at night, a period when traffic police presence is minimal.

According to SP Michael Kananura, spokesperson for the Traffic and Road Safety Directorate, the vehicles are currently held at the police station, and the drivers will face court charges related to dangerous loading.

"We extend our appreciation to the vigilant community member who shared timely information with Police. Such cooperation is essential in promoting road safety and preventing potential disasters," Kananura said.

Minibuses such as the Toyota Hiace are originally designed to carry about 10 passengers, though many are remodeled to fit up to 14 seats.

For long-distance routes to places like West Nile and South Sudan, operators often remove all the seats inside to make room for transporting goods.

In addition to loading cargo inside the vehicle, goods are frequently stacked dangerously high on the roof, significantly increasing the risk of accidents due to unstable and excessive loading both inside and on top of the vehicle.

Overloading commuter taxis not only violates traffic laws but also poses serious risks.

Excessive loading places undue pressure on vehicle tires, increasing the likelihood of tyre bursts, loss of control, crashes, injuries, fatalities, and property damage.

The police urge all motorists to strictly observe traffic regulations and avoid dangerous loading practices, especially during late-night and early-morning hours when enforcement is limited.

"Let us work together to keep our roads safe for everyone," Kananura emphasized.

Under Uganda's Traffic and Road Safety Act, dangerous loading is considered a serious offense due to its potential to cause accidents and damage to road infrastructure.

While the Act does not explicitly define "dangerous loading," it prohibits driving or using any vehicle on public roads if it exceeds the prescribed weight limits, as detailed in Schedule 3 and Schedule 4 of the Act.

Violators of this provision are subject to penalties, including fines and imprisonment.

The exact fines are determined by regulations set by the Minister responsible for transport.

While the specific fine amounts can vary, they are generally substantial to deter overloading and ensure road safety.

This crackdown highlights ongoing concerns over the use of commuter taxis for transporting goods beyond their intended capacity, particularly at times when police patrols are reduced, putting road users at heightened risk.